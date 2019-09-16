Monday’s Headlines

- City engineers are taking another stab at planning for autonomous vehicles. (Wired)
- A class action lawsuit seeks to force Uber to comply with a new California law requiring the company to reclassify its drivers as employees, rather than independent contractors. (New York Times)
- Lyft is facing a flood of lawsuits alleging that the company did little to keep drivers from sexually assaulting them. (NPR)
- After Houston lifted its minimum parking requirements downtown, developers started jettisoning costly parking as land prices skyrocketed. (Chronicle)
- A proposed settlement in a lawsuit over Washington state’s car tab fee that could cost Sound Transit billions would refund car owners $125 million. (KOMO)
- California rail officials ordered Sacramento Regional Transit to take immediate steps to improve safety after a light rail train crash injured 13 people last month. (Bee)
- After a rash of traffic deaths, one Portland city commissioner is calling on police to step up DUI patrols. (Willamette Week)
- Uber pulled all of its JUMP bikes out of Atlanta last week, and it’s unclear why. (WSB)
- Parisians walked, biked or stayed home Friday as a strike paralyzed the city transit system. Employees dislike President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to overhaul pensions. (NY Times)
- A Philadelphia tradition blessing worshippers with relaxed parking enforcement is incurring the Old Testament wrath of cyclists who find bike lanes blocked by cars. (Inquirer)