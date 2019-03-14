The Craziest Anti-Bike Lane Arguments We’ve Heard

Gabe Klein

What’s the dumbest excuse you’ve ever heard for not building bike lanes? Professional bike advocates have heard ’em all!

Check out the latest Streetfilms video made by Clarence Eckerson Jr. at last week’s national bike summit — you’ll hear some of America’s greatest cycling advocates share their all-time favorites. You know, like, “The terrorists will win,” “Property values will go up … and then down,” and “All the birds will go extinct.”

No, seriously, you have to watch this video.

Got some good ones yourself? Tell us your favorite silly anti-bike lane argument in the comments.

  • Camera_Shy

    The fewer people riding bikes, the more cars we have competing for vehicle lane-space. The more people riding bikes, the fewer cars compete for lane-space. Why don’t the car “lovers” get that, and vote for more bike and transit infrastructure?! These things reduce the competition when they drive…making their drive that much more enjoyable.

  • Cindy Lou Who

    My favorite is the guy who ran for Mayor in our town who said the bike lanes had resulted in several businesses closing, including the grocery store that closed due to a big box competitor opening less than a mile away. Also, bike lanes had increased crime. We all know that folks use a bike to steal your plasma TV and computer.

  • mckillio

    Because they never see people using bike lanes.

  • HamTech87

    Having lived through the ridiculous arguments mentioned by Rich Conroy at the very end 4:35 of this great video, I have to add: the golf course on one side of the path has PAVED golf cart paths. Thanks for another wonderful video.

  • Robbie

    “We shouldn’t build a bike lane here, because bicyclists are rude and dangerous for pedestrians when they ride on the sidewalk.”

    Ummm… Maybe if you gave them a bike lane they wouldn’t BE on the sidewalk?!

    This argument has been used several times in the downtown of one of the most bike-friendly cities in the country. I swear to you, I wouldn’t have believed it if I hadn’t been there.

  • Daniel

    at Cheviot Hills, LA, there’s a gap in the bike path for this exact reason–some locals notoriously declared it’d let Mexicans stealing plasma TVs bike off with them

  • Daniel

    and the Coronado, CA NIMBY who said they were like having her daughters hauled off by cops and forcibly given full-body tattoos by the city

