The Craziest Anti-Bike Lane Arguments We’ve Heard
Check out the latest Streetfilms video made by Clarence Eckerson Jr. at last week’s national bike summit — you’ll hear some of America’s greatest cycling advocates share their all-time favorites. You know, like, “The terrorists will win,” “Property values will go up … and then down,” and “All the birds will go extinct.”
No, seriously, you have to watch this video.
Got some good ones yourself? Tell us your favorite silly anti-bike lane argument in the comments.