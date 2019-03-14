The Craziest Anti-Bike Lane Arguments We’ve Heard

What’s the dumbest excuse you’ve ever heard for not building bike lanes? Professional bike advocates have heard ’em all!

Check out the latest Streetfilms video made by Clarence Eckerson Jr. at last week’s national bike summit — you’ll hear some of America’s greatest cycling advocates share their all-time favorites. You know, like, “The terrorists will win,” “Property values will go up … and then down,” and “All the birds will go extinct.”

No, seriously, you have to watch this video.

Got some good ones yourself? Tell us your favorite silly anti-bike lane argument in the comments.