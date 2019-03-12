Tuesday’s Headlines

- News of layoffs at Lyft, which recently bought the bike-share company Motivate, seem to indicate the company is going all-in on scooters at the expense of bikes. (Tech Crunch)
- If voters in the populous Atlanta suburb of Gwinnett County approve a $5.5-billion transportation referendum next week and join the Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority, it could encourage other counties in the region to follow. But a recent poll found that the referendum is likely headed for defeat. (AJC)
- In other Atlanta news, Complete Streets projects are in limbo as officials wrangle with lower-than-expected tax revenue, but Midtown leaders aren’t waiting to draw up plans for road diets. (Curbed)
- The Ohio House of Representatives cut Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed gas-tax hike, but its plan provides $100 million for transit — $40 million more than DeWine suggested. (City Beat)
- San Francisco officials are calling for more protected bike lanes after a driver killed a cyclist on Howard Street. A new bike lane opened there in January, but it ends where the collision happened. (SFGate) Mayor London Breed recently announced that she’s fast-tracking safety improvements. (Smart Cities Dive)
- Virginia is testing a pay-per-mile system as a potential replacement for the state’s gas tax. (WTOP)
- The Hartford Courant lists the pros and cons of new highway tolls in Connecticut.
- Greater Greater Washington, a D.C. blog that covers transportation and urban planning, lost a big chunk of its funding and is scrambling to find a way forward. (Washingtonian)
- Portland’s design for 30 new bus stations will put bike lanes in between buses and waiting passengers. Sounds dangerous. (BikePortland)
- Deer antlers, a set of gold teeth, a fog machine and an Elvis cape are among the strangest things passengers left in Ubers. (Thrillist)