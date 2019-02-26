Tuesday’s Headlines

- Cyclists in low-income neighborhoods have different wants and needs than affluent ones, and understanding that is key to achieving transportation equity. (Chicago Tribune)
- Vice President Mike Pence got a “lukewarm” reception when a promised a group of governors that Congress will pass a “historic” infrastructure bill. (Washington Post)
- Deutschland uber Uber? German automakers BMW and Daimler are joining forces on a $1.1-billion mobility company to challenge Uber and Lyft. (Fox Business)
- Some car-loving San Franciscans are protesting “parklets” that businesses built (at their own expense) on what were formerly parking spots. Some people will never get over the notion that the public right of way is for the public, not private car storage. (SF Chronicle)
- Ridership on Seattle’s Sound Transit grew 2.9 percent last year to 48 million riders. (Kent Reporter)
- The Georgia House and Senate are squabbling over funding for The ATL, metro Atlanta’s new transit board. (AJC)
- Montgomery County, Md. has sided with Virginia in opposing extending D.C. Metro hours out of concern for safety. (WJLA) The station also reports that the Metro board will vote on late-night hours on Thursday.
- St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman called Complete Streets a priority in his State of the City address. (Tampa Bay Reporter) He has some opposition: A group called Citizens Against Lane Loss has formed to fight road safety. (WFTS)
- Our friends at Streetsblog Denver profiled the Mile High City’s three saddest bus stops.
- File under, “Whatever you say, dude.” Jason Dalton, who killed six people in Michigan three years ago while driving for Uber, blames the app for taking over his mind and body and forcing him to go on the shooting spree. (ABC News)