Friday’s Headlines

- The Trump Administration is pulling $929 million in funding for high-speed rail in California in retaliation for the state challenging the president’s “farcical national emergency” at the border, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom, who recently announced he was scaling back the project. But without federal funding, even the Central Valley leg won’t be built. (Think Progress)
- Two transit-friendly bills in the Oregon legislature would increase density: One would ban single-family zoning, and the other would allow more housing units near transit stops. (Willamette Week)
- If the D.C. Metro isn’t going to expand late-night rail service, it should add more late-night buses instead of subsidizing ride-hailing services. (Mobility Lab)
- This is why we can’t have nice things: Atlantans and mobility companies continue to flout recently passed regulations on e-scooters, and after a rash of injuries — a local attorney says one hospital alone has treated 360 — the city council is considering legislation to gather data on those injuries. (Curbed)
- Ohio lawmakers and advocacy groups are pushing to raise the amount the state spends on public transit from just $6 million to $150 million. (WKBN)
- The editor who wrote the headline for this MinnPost article about Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s proposal to boost transit funding deserves a raise.
- Milwaukee’s streetcar has a new app allowing riders to track arrival times. (Independent)
- Honolulu’s mayor thinks some stencils and orange flags are enough to keep pedestrians safe. (KHON)
- Beating competitor Uber to the stock market, Lyft plans to go public next month. (Automotive News)
- The all-in-one transit app Citymapper has launched a subscription service in London that covers subway, bus, bike-share and taxi rides for one weekly price. (The Verge)
- Get ready to share the sidewalk with delivery robots. (Scientific American)