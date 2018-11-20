Tuesday’s Headlines

- The Portland City Council has approved the City in Motion plan that Streetsblog wrote about last week. The proposal gives 2 percent of downtown street space to cyclists and pedestrians, increasing capacity by 60 percent. (Bike Portland) The council also approved the route for a light-rail line to Southwest Portland (Oregonian) and $36 million for bus and bike lanes (also the Oregonian).
- Yesterday, we reported that Charlotte, Nevada and Montgomery County, Md., had broken or nearly broken records for pedestrian deaths. Add San Antonio (KENS) and Washington, D.C., (Post) to that list. In both cities people are demanding measures to slow down traffic and make streets safer.
- Incoming House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is inviting newly elected Democrats from Trump-leaning districts to work with the GOP on infrastructure. (CNBC) Privately, White Officials aren’t expecting any cooperation. (Politico)
- The National Transportation Safety Board cited poor design as the likely cause of a March pedestrian bridge collapse in Miami that killed six people. (NBC 6)
- Dockless scooter companies are pushing back against Washington, D.C.’s new regulations. (Curbed)
- Seeking to become a “mobility” rather than just a car company, Ford has bought e-scooter company Spin (WBUR) Meanwhile, bike and scooter rental company Lime is diversifying, too, starting a car-sharing service in Seattle. (Car Connection)
- A September vote to extend Phoenix’s South Central light rail line hasn’t stopped opponents — including Streetsblog nemesis Randal O’Toole — from continuing to complain about the project. (Downtown Devil)
- Seattle has one of America’s best transit systems, but still some people insist they need their cars. (KIRO)
- The French aren’t immune to car culture, either: Protesters are planning to block traffic in opposition to President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to raise gas taxes in an effort to wean France off fossil fuels. (Bloomberg)
- The New Orleans Ritz-Carlton is displaying a life-size replica of the St. Charles streetcar made out of gingerbread. (WDSU)