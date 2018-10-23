Buffalo May Turn Parking Craters into Neighborhoods

A vision for redeveloping the parking lots at Keybank Center, where the Buffalo Sabres play. Photos: Fred Frank
A vision for redeveloping the parking lots at Keybank Center, where the Buffalo Sabres play. Photos: Fred Frank

Five transit-rich acres south of downtown Buffalo could be transformed from a 700-space parking lot for the Buffalo Sabres into a new neighborhood.

As Buffalo gears up for an extension of its 6.5-mile light rail system, the Nickel City is eyeing the Keybank Center parking lots — and how they can be turned into places for people again.

Buffalo is planning to extend its light rail 6.5 miles. Map: Fred Frank
Buffalo is planning to extend its light rail 6.5 miles. Map: Fred Frank

The Sabres’ development is only conceptual, but the team’s ownership controls the land, and has begun investing in, and developing, real estate, said Fred Frank, whose engineering firm, WSP, has been retained by Buffalo as a consultant. Hundreds of units of new walkable development, directly on the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority rail line, are part of a conceptual plan the city developed for the site [PDF].

Here’s one example:

Screen Shot 2018-10-22 at 12.26.49 PM
Boulevard Mall, current status.
Boulevard Mall site, rail-oriented redevelopment concept. graphic via Fred Frank
Boulevard Mall site, rail-oriented redevelopment concept. graphic via Fred Frank

The Boulevard Mall in Amherst, an inner-ring suburb, is going through foreclosure. Buffalo planners are trying to help neighbors envision how it could be a transit-oriented neighborhood as the light rail extends north from the University of Buffalo. The new light rail line could actually run through the mall property.

“We’re trying to influence a new owner to … really think about how you could influence that whole site to be transit-oriented,” said Frank, who presented some of this information at the Railvolution conference  this week in Pittsburgh.

Here’s another proposal for a barely used park-and-ride station, the LaSalle Station. Before…

lasalle before

And after…

LeSalle Station, conceptual redevelopment. Image via Fred Frank
LaSalle Station, conceptual redevelopment. Image via Fred Frank

This park-and-ride station is owned by the city of Buffalo and the transit agency, NFTA. And it’s barely used, just about five miles from downtown.

The transit agency, having already been approached by developers, is preparing to release a request for proposals for development on the site. The conceptual drawings, above, show a scheme for residential development with ground floor retail.

“Our goal was to inspire the community to get behind those,” said Frank. “I think it is really inspired.”

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Your 2016 Parking Madness Champion Is… Louisville!

By Angie Schmitt |
Streetsblog readers spent the past three weeks voting in Parking Madness, the single elimination tournament where cities compete for the Golden Crater — a symbol of the shameful amount of space we’ve allowed surface parking to consume in our communities. We started with a field of 16 and now we have a champion. The winner of this year’s Golden Crater […]

Parking Madness: Atlanta vs Denver

By Angie Schmitt |
In the race to the bottom that is Parking Madness, Streetsblog’s Sweet 16-style tournament of terrible downtown parking craters, 10 cities have faced off so far. But there are more, so many more awful parking wastelands in otherwise proud American cities. In this post, the match up is Atlanta versus Denver. Remember to cast your […]

It’s Tulsa vs. Milwaukee in the Parking Madness Championship!

By Angie Schmitt |
This is it — the final, epic showdown of Parking Madness. We started with 16 reader-submitted contenders for the title of America’s Worst Parking Crater, and Milwaukee and Tulsa have emerged from three rounds of voting to face off in the championship. Only one will be immortalized and receive the “Golden Crater,” Streetsblog’s prize for asphalt […]