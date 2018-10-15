Monday’s Headlines

- Told ya so: Milwaukee’s Complete Streets policy and new transit like The Hop streetcar are spurring commercial development downtown because streets are more welcoming. (Journal-Sentinel)
- Metro Cincinnati received $35 million in federal grants for alternatives to driving, including new fuel-efficient buses, a new bike and pedestrian bridge, a riverside trail and an expansion of the city’s bike-share program. (WCPO)
- As transit ridership declines and more people use ride-hailing apps, walkability is becoming more important than transit access when developing transit-oriented developments. (Urban Land Institute)
- Huge new investments in metro Atlanta’s transportation infrastructure aren’t enough, so transportation remains an issue in the Georgia governor’s race. Democrat Stacey Abrams has proposed another $150 million for transit, while Republican Brian Kemp prefers public-private partnerships, a la President Trump’s failed infrastructure bill. (AJC)
- Indianapolis has a backlog of 1,600 sidewalk repair requests, and the broken pavement is landing people in the hospital. (WRTV)
- Oklahoma City’s new streetcar isn’t even running yet, and the city is already considering an expansion (NewsOK). Meanwhile, rising cost estimates for North Carolina’s Durham-Orange light rail are giving some local officials in the Research Triangle cold feet. (Daily Tarheel)
- A new poll shows that 86 percent of Americans support government funding for public transportation, including big majorities among all age groups and geographic regions. (R0ads & Bridges)
- The Stranger takes aim at Bicycling magazine’s ranking of Seattle as the best city for bikes, calling it “completely ridiculous.”
- South Florida police are ticketing cyclists for riding outside the bike lane — on a highway that doesn’t appear to have a bike lane. (Local 10)
- ICYMI: Fast Company joined the many outlets expressing concern that driverless cars have a downside. Ya think?