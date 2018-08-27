Another “Sorry Bus Stops” Contest “Elite Eight” Matchup: Suffolk County vs. Pittsburgh

Elite Eight action continues today at our annual “Sorriest Bus Stop” competition with two really really bad bus stops.

But first, an announcement: A very, very sad bus stop in Cincinnati has secured the first Final Four spot after trouncing McKees Rocks, Penn. Meanwhile, New Orleans is still duking it out with Nashville for the second spot, so vote early (but not often).

Now, seeking the third spot in the semi-finals are a loathsome stop in suburban New York and a ridiculously bad bus stop in the Steel City. First up…

Suffolk County