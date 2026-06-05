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Friday Video: Dude, Where Are My Trains?

We know exactly why passenger rail in America sucks. The question is whether we'll fix it.
12:02 AM EDT on June 5, 2026
Friday Video: Dude, Where Are My Trains?
Graphic: Still from Climate Town

Believe it or not, America has the largest train network in the world, but it’s mostly used by freight companies who ship coal at five miles per hour. But how on earth did things get so bad for trains that carry people?

If you need a crash course in why it’s so hard to travel a long distance in America outside of a car or an airplane, look no further than one of our favorite YouTube channels, Climate Town, to learn about the last 200 years of U.S. passenger rail history in under 30 minutes.

And because it’s created by the hilarious “guy with a climate science and policy degree” Rollie Williams and his crack team of researchers and producers, we promise it’ll be one of the most informative and funny things you’ll watch all month. Seriously: make it all the way to the end for a truly deranged illustration of a horse, more than one jump scare of Jim Cramer eating Spam, and most important, a recipe for fixing this mess and getting America’s transportation future back on the rails:

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Friday Video | Passenger Rail | Rail | Trains

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