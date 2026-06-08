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Monday’s Good, Bad and Ugly Headlines

For the most part, the BUILD America 250 Act runs contrary to what the American public wants.
12:01 AM EDT on June 8, 2026
Monday’s Good, Bad and Ugly Headlines
Photo: Bill Perry
  • A Planetizen analysis found that the majority of 13,000 public comments on the House transportation funding authorization bill want Congress to fund transit, walking and biking, safety, wildlife crossings and faster approval for projects. Instead, the bill cuts funding for public transit and passenger rail (Rail Passengers Association). It will also give red states more freedom to spend federal dollars on highways, but give a greater share of funding to mostly blue municipalities (Brookings Institute).
  • Two-thirds of Americans over the age of 50 say public transit is important to them, and three-quarters support transit-oriented development, according to an AARP poll.
  • After Sound Transit opened the Crosslake Connection in March, ridership on Seattle’s Link light rail system rose by 46 percent (Seattle Transit Blog), making it the busiest light rail system in the country (The Urbanist).
  • Sound Transit is also installing fare gates at 14 stations. (KOMO)
  • The Philadelphia city council approved a budget that did not include Mayor Cherelle Parker’s proposed taxes on rideshares and deliveries (6 ABC).
  • Meanwhile, a state lawmaker from Philadelphia proposed outlawing surge pricing during major events like concerts and games. (NBC 10)
  • The Plain Dealer wonders what to do about e-bikes taking over Cleveland sidewalks. Maybe build more bike lanes?
  • The transit and transportation safety advocacy group Activate St. Pete endorsed Brandi Gabbard for mayor of St. Petersburg. (Florida Politics)
  • Atlanta launched an autonomous shuttle linking MARTA to the Beltline. (AJC; paywall)
  • Lincoln, Nebraska’s switch from streetcars to buses really was the result of a conspiracy. (Flatwater Free Press)
  • A Huntsville nonprofit refurbishes donated bikes and gives them to the homeless. (WAFF)
  • Ethiopia’s air is getting cleaner since it instituted the world’s first ban on importing gas- and diesel-powered cars and started buying electric buses. (DW)
  • Toronto is closing a dangerous intersection to cars and diverting drivers elsewhere. (CBC)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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