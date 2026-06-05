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Friday’s Headlines Are Getting Dim

Brightline looked like it might be the future of intercity rail. It hasn't quite worked out that way.
12:01 AM EDT on June 5, 2026
Friday’s Headlines Are Getting Dim
Photo: Han Zheng
  • Can more investment save Brightline? The first privately owned intercity rail company in the U.S. since the formation of Amtrak in the 1970s looked like it would be a huge success, but is now on the verge of going bankrupt. It’s not quite fast enough, a bit too expensive, and because it uses existing at-grade rail lines, kills a lot of people. (Fast Company)
  • Despite high gas prices, Americans were driving more than ever in April, according to new Federal Highway Administration statistics. (Wall Street Journal; paywall)
  • Electric vehicle owners save money on gas and maintenance, but they pay an average of $1,000 extra for insurance because EVs cost more to fix after a crash. (Grist)
  • Planners have retreated from politics since the Jane Jacobs area and no longer lead community discussions about transportation or other issues, writes Billy Cooney. (Southern Urbanism)
  • Commercial roads lined with aging strip malls could become transit-oriented boulevards with mixed-income housing instead. (Architect Magazine)
  • Almost half the miles driven by California’s Waymo robotaxis are “deadheading,” without any passengers inside. (Findings)
  • Texas is cracking down on immigrant school bus drivers, already in short supply. (Observer)
  • Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek’s administration is treating the failure of a transportation funding referendum as a PR problem, not a policy one. (Oregon Public Broadcasting)
  • Voters in two Bay Area counties overwhelmingly approved a sales tax measure to fund rail transit. (KQED)
  • The Illinois legislature passed a bill allowing Uber and Lyft drivers to unionize. (Capitol News)
  • Transit advocates want to make sure addressing a funding shortfall is at the top of Pennsylvania legislators’ minds. (Capital-Star)
  • As the Trump administration continues to make hay over a supposed crime wave on transit, the Federal Transit Administration is now investigating MARTA after a stabbing on an Atlanta train and another at a station. (WABE)
  • Minneapolis bikeshare Nice Ride shut down in 2023, but could return with e-bikes. (MinnPost)
  • Warsaw is turning a large parking lot in front of a government building into a park. (Pragmatika)
  • Coach operator FlixBus restored the route number 666 to a bus connecting Krakow and the Polish seaside resort of Hel. (BBC)
  • Walking and biking rather than driving made an Irish Times writer feel more connected to her city.
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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