Today’s Headlines

  • Roads Designed for Cars Are a Public Health Crisis (Governing)
  • On Car-Centric Streets, Pedestrians Get Blamed for Their Own Deaths (Austin Monitor)
  • Maryland Dems Promise to Outdo Hogan on Transit (WaPo)
  • Here’s Where San Antonio Drivers Kill the Most Pedestrians (Rivard Report)
  • Streetcar Proposed on Abandoned Winston-Salem Rail Line (Spectrum News)
  • Bike Score Names Minneapolis America’s Most Bike-Friendly City (Next City)
  • Eugene Opens Bike Path Under New Freeway Interchange (Register Guard)
  • Connecticut Transit Tries Honor System for Collecting Fares (CT Post)
  • GOP Thinks California Gas-Tax Repeal Could Save House Majority (Fox News)
  • Arlington — America’s Fittest City — Gets a Shoutout on SNL (Mobility Lab)