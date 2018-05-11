Today’s Headlines

  • White House Finally Stops Trying to Make Infrastructure Happen (NY Mag)
  • More From Jalopnik on the Link Between SUVs and Staggering Rise in Pedestrian Deaths
  • Uber’s Doing Just Fine After Killing Elaine Herzberg, Thanks (Tech Crunch)
  • Lyft Starts Wait List for Nationwide Subscription Service Expansion (The Verge)
  • After Failed Referendum, Nashville Revisits Prior Transit Plans (WPLN)
  • Atlanta Transit Plan Shortchanges BeltLine Light Rail (AJC)
  • AZ City Hopes Driverless Cars Won’t Need Parking (East Valley Tribune)
  • Baltimore Considers “Light” Version of Cancelled Red Line (Sun)
  • Montgomery County, MD Will Test Pop-Up Bike Lane (Bethesda Mag)
  • Cincinnati Wants to Test Bus-Only Lane (WCPO)