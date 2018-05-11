Today’s Headlines

- White House Finally Stops Trying to Make Infrastructure Happen (NY Mag)
- More From Jalopnik on the Link Between SUVs and Staggering Rise in Pedestrian Deaths
- Uber’s Doing Just Fine After Killing Elaine Herzberg, Thanks (Tech Crunch)
- Lyft Starts Wait List for Nationwide Subscription Service Expansion (The Verge)
- After Failed Referendum, Nashville Revisits Prior Transit Plans (WPLN)
- Atlanta Transit Plan Shortchanges BeltLine Light Rail (AJC)
- AZ City Hopes Driverless Cars Won’t Need Parking (East Valley Tribune)
- Baltimore Considers “Light” Version of Cancelled Red Line (Sun)
- Montgomery County, MD Will Test Pop-Up Bike Lane (Bethesda Mag)
- Cincinnati Wants to Test Bus-Only Lane (WCPO)