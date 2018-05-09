Study Links Rise of SUVs to the Pedestrian Safety Crisis

The driver of this SUV struck and killed Neallie Junior Saxon III without even slowing down. Photo: WPLG
The driver of this SUV struck and killed Neallie Junior Saxon III without even slowing down. Photo: WPLG

Almost 6,000 pedestrians were killed on American streets in 2016, an increase of nearly 50 percent since 2009.

The cause of the increase, however, has stumped some safety analysts. Groups like the Governors Highway Safety Association, for example, have advanced theories on “distracted walking,” without much evidence.

But a new study from a major group, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, points to real-world causes and practicable solutions. Using federal fatality and crash data, IIHS performed a regression analysis to examine “roadway, environmental, personal and vehicle factors” on pedestrian deaths between 2009 and 2016.

One of the key findings was that not only are crashes involving pedestrians increasing, they are becoming more deadly when they do occur. The share of pedestrian crashes that were fatal increased 29 percent during the study period. One culprit, according to the study, was SUV drivers.

Here’s what researchers found:

SUVs

Trucks and SUVs have been making up an increasingly large share of U.S. auto sales. Least year, they represented 63 percent of total U.S. passenger vehicles purchased.

These larger vehicles, IIHS notes, are inherently more dangerous for pedestrians. Their high-riding style, flat front ends, and higher total horsepower mean they are likely to strike pedestrians higher on victims’ bodies — at the chest rather than in the legs — and they do so with more force.

During the study period, pedestrian crashes with all types of vehicles increased, but the increase was largest among SUVs, according to the report. Fatal crashes between SUVs and pedestrians increased 81 percent during the study period.

“The average annual increase in crashes involving SUVs was 3.1 percent higher than the increase in other vehicle types combined,” wrote researchers Wen Hu and Jessica Cicchino.

Graphs: IIHS
Graphs: IIHS

Streetsblog raised the possibility that SUVs were contributing to the pedestrian safety crisis last year. But U.S. auto safety regulators have never imposed auto safety standards for the benefit of pedestrians — the types of standards that would impact how carmakers design vehicle bodies. And politicians have been wont to do anything to disrupt the highly-profitable SUV market, which is dominated by Detroit-based brands.

Distraction

Other factors that had a significant impact on pedestrian deaths were widely known risk factors. Pedestrian deaths grew more quickly in urban areas, on suburban “arterials” specifically, and they were more likely to occur at night. Those patterns worsened during the study period.

Hu and Cicchino did not specifically examine the effects of driver or pedestrian distraction on pedestrian deaths, because federal data on distraction is not very reliable. However, the study results didn’t support the idea that pedestrian distraction is a key cause, they wrote.

Most of the academic research related to pedestrian distraction has been limited to observations of distracted pedestrians in crosswalks, during the day. But pedestrian fatalities increased much more during the study period at night and at mid-block crossings. We don’t know how often pedestrians are crossing streets mid-block, distracted at night, but it seems counterintuitive.

Not to mention that the concept of “distracted walking” was cooked up to excuse reckless driving.

In order to reduce pedestrian fatalities, Wu and Cicchino recommended enhancing pedestrian infrastructure — with physical improvements like road diets, pedestrian bulb-outs, signalized mid-block crossings, and more sidewalks — especially on dangerous suburban speedways. They also recommended measures to reduce speeding, like lower speed limits and camera-based enforcement. In addition, Wu and Cicchino recommended better standards for headlights to help decrease pedestrian fatalities that occur at night.

  • Jonathan Krall

    This study reminds me of a 2008 study of bicycle helmets by Bill Curnow in the book Transportation Accident Analysis and Prevention. He basically showed that helmets should not be expected to reduce brain injuries because their design is driven by marketing rather than by science. This was later followed by studies showing the helmets indeed do nothing to reduce concussions, helmet use rates are not a predictor of injury rates among cities (whereas bike lane miles are correlated with low injury rates), etc.

    It seems that SUV design is driven by marketing considerations rather than safety considerations. Nice to have a clear result. And to know to avoid both SUVs and arterial roads at night.

  • Stuart

    And politicians have been wont to do anything to disrupt the highly-profitable SUV market

    I’m pretty sure you meant “loath” (or a synonym thereof) rather than “wont”.

  • TakeFive

    or maybe wonton soup?

  • TakeFive

    From what I can gather the referenced ‘research’ appears to be an updated position paper on previous research… which is fine. I’d agree that any obsession over ‘distracted’ would be better moved to ‘impaired.’

    Pedestrian improvements sound like a winner to me. Call you councilperson?

  • voltairesmistress

    Ms. Schmitt, I think you may mean that legislators have been “not wont” to do anything about the SUV design safety crisis. “Wont” means inclined to; “not wont” means disinclined to. In any case, thank you for the informative article.

  • 94110

    “But U.S. auto safety regulators have never imposed auto safety standards for the benefit of pedestrians — the types of standards that would impact how carmakers design vehicle bodies.”

    Is this true? I’ve heard that the ’97 Miata redesign that eliminated the pop-up headlights was driven by pedestrian safety standards. That said, I guess my source didn’t say it was US standards.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Pedestrian Deaths Edge Down, Following Unexplained 3-Year Rise

By Angie Schmitt |
After three years of rising pedestrian deaths in America, there’s some good news this week about the safety of people on foot. Pedestrian deaths fell 8.7 percent in the first six months of 2013 compared to the same period the previous year, according to a report from the Governor’s Highway Safety Association. That means about […]

Federal Report: Bad Street Design a Factor in Rising Ped/Bike Fatalities

By Angie Schmitt |
A new report from the non-partisan Government Accountability Office [PDF] examines why people walking or biking account for a rising share of traffic deaths in the United States. While the conclusions aren’t exactly earth-shattering, one culprit the GAO identified is street design practices that seek primarily to move cars. The investigation was ordered by U.S. representatives Rick Larsen (Washington State), […]

Why Are American Traffic Fatalities Rising So Quickly?

By Angie Schmitt |
Summer is barely over but this much is already clear: Traffic safety on American streets is taking a big step backward in 2016. During the first five months of the year, traffic deaths rose 9 percent over 2015 levels, reports Bill Holloway at the State Smart Transportation Campaign. It’s even worse if you compare to 2014 — traffic deaths have increased […]

U.S. Traffic Fatalities Rising Fast — Especially Pedestrian and Cyclist Deaths

By Angie Schmitt |
Traffic fatalities in America hit a seven-year high in 2015, with pedestrians and cyclists accounting for a disproportionate share of the alarming increase, according to preliminary data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Last year, 35,200 people were killed in traffic — a 7.7 percent increase over 2014 and the worst death toll since 2008. The number of people killed while […]

In New NHTSA Report, Scarce Information on Causes of Pedestrian Deaths

By Tanya Snyder |
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported last December that while overall traffic fatalities in the United States dropped in 2010, pedestrian deaths rose higher – up four percent in 2010 over 2009. Yesterday, the agency released some more detailed statistics about those crashes [PDF], but the report includes scarcely any data or analysis about the underlying […]