Video of the Fatal Uber Self-Driving Car Crash Upends the Victim-Blaming Narrative

A video still released by Tempe police from inside the Uber car shows the backup driver with her eyes off the road before the collision that Elaine Herzberg.
The first accounts from police about the self-driving Uber car that struck and killed Elaine Herzberg in Tempe, Arizona, rushed to absolve Uber and blame the victim. They described Herzberg, 49, as appearing in the roadway “out of the shadows” “like a flash” and emphasized that she was not in a crosswalk.

It’s a template that police have followed after countless pedestrian deaths caused by human drivers. Every action of the victim is conveyed in the most accusatory light, while the driver’s actions aren’t questioned at all.

As with many of those cases, now that video from the Uber car has been released, the victim-blaming narrative doesn’t hold up. The images should alarm anyone living in an area where these vehicles are being operated on public streets.

The exterior video shows Herzberg, pushing a bike to ferry belongings, had already crossed most of the street at the moment of impact — she didn’t hurl herself into the car’s path. She was outside a crosswalk, but a main selling point of autonomous vehicles is that they’re supposed to detect and safely react to such situations.

Writing at Forbes, Jim McPherson, a legal consultant on autonomous vehicle issues, says Uber’s sensors should have been able to detect Herzberg even in poor lighting. Other industry experts relayed similar conclusions to the Associated Press. Instead, the vehicle did not brake until impact.

Either there was some sort of technical failure, says McPherson, or the car was programmed not to swerve out of the lane in order to protect the vehicle and its occupants, which raises a whole host of ethical questions.

In the event of such a breakdown, a human “safety driver” is supposed to take control of the vehicle. But interior video shows the backup driver looking away from the road for significant stretches of time immediately before the crash:

It may be a year before the National Transportation Safety Board releases a detailed report on the collision, providing more definitive answers.

For now, Uber has temporarily suspended its AV testing. Other automakers have not. They may have better technology and protocols to prevent collisions, but the public has startlingly few assurances that necessary safeguards are in place.

That’s what public safety watchdogs have been trying to communicate. The regulation of AVs has been too lax as companies beta-test the technology on roads where a glitchy sensor, bad code, or momentary lapse of attention by the human back-up can easily prove fatal.

The crash in Tempe suggests that on a per-mile basis, Uber’s AV system is more dangerous than human drivers. The public should have assurance that companies are adhering to a higher standard if they’re going to test products on our streets.

  • Vooch

    Angie,

    more fuel for the bonfire – Übers head of AVs placed safety way down on list. The quotes are horrifying

    https://www.theverge.com/2018/3/20/17144090/uber-car-accident-arizona-safety-anthony-levandowski-waymo

  • Larry Littlefield

    At the least, every person kills or maimed by an AV should lead to improvements that make it so the same tragedy will never happen again. Only that will make AVs better than people, each of whom must learn to drive anew.

    Then the only people killed and maimed would be those who ACTUALLY jumped right in front of the vehicles.

  • newshuman

    The driver is clearly looking at her cellphone — no different than normal automobile operators.

  • jaxbot

    ““The team is not moving fast enough due to a combination of risk aversion and lack of urgency, we need to move faster,” Levandowski told Page in another communication that was shown during the Waymo trial.”
    Levandowski founded Otto, which was bought by Uber and presumably the foundation of those cars.

    I agree public oversight is an issue here — AZ is a popular test location because unlike CA, companies don’t need to report incidents, even safety disengagements where nothing went wrong but something could have if drivers didn’t intervene. We need to demand that level of transparency.

    But from CA reports, Waymo and Cruise are way ahead. Uber doesn’t have any, because they refuse to test with oversight.

  • Kar Nels

    Many current high end cars have radar based object detection and that radar would have hit brakes. Why didn’t I err have that as back up.

    And why is a test car going over speed limit on surface street, it should be going slightly under speed limit. 40 mosh is almost 10 times more deadly to a hit pedestrian than 20 mph. Why wasn’t this car going 30 mph?

