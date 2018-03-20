If Self-Driving Cars Aren’t Safer Than Human Drivers, They Shouldn’t Be on Public Streets

AV crash

More details are emerging about how an Uber self-driving car struck and killed a woman in Tempe, Arizona, raising red flags about the testing of autonomous vehicles on city streets.

Tempe police rushed to absolve Uber since the victim, Elaine Herzberg, was outside a crosswalk, according to the Phoenix New Times. But the paper’s Ray Stern reports that it’s common for people to cross midblock at that location — something a human driver may have anticipated.

Police also said the Uber car was exceeding the speed limit, traveling 38 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, and that neither the vehicle nor the person behind the wheel, who is supposed to take control to prevent collisions, engaged the brake “significantly” prior to impact.

Beyond the particulars of the crash, which is still the subject of an open investigation, transportation officials and safety advocates warn that the incident highlights the dangers of allowing autonomous vehicle testing on public streets without clear safety standards or guidelines.

Uber’s program has only logged a few million miles in self-driving mode — crossing the 2 million mile threshold in September while adding a million miles every 100 days, according to Forbes. Meanwhile, human drivers in the U.S. traveled about 86 million miles for every traffic fatality in 2016, reports the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. (Other companies, including Tesla and Waymo, have compiled more mileage than Uber.)

Arizona has become a testing ground for autonomous vehicles in part because of its hands-off approach to regulation. And last month, the California DMV passed a rule that would allow autonomous vehicles on public streets with only a remote operator to intervene in case of emergency.

At the federal level, U.S. DOT has only issued voluntary guidelines for autonomous vehicle companies. Legislation pending in Congress right now would allow companies to not just test AVs but sell them to consumers. The bill, AV START, passed unanimously in the House but has stalled in the Senate.

Autonomous vehicles have the potential to be safer than human drivers, but these testing arrangements are proceeding with no agreed-upon safety standard to assess the technology.

The National Association of City Transportation Officials said in a statement that firm guidelines should be established because “the current model for real-life testing of autonomous vehicles does not ensure everyone’s safety.”

“In order to be compatible with life on city streets, AV technology must be able to safely interact with people on bikes, on foot, or exiting a parked car on the street, in or out of the crosswalk, at any time of day or night,” said NACTO Executive Director Linda Bailey. “Responsible companies should support a safety standard and call for others to meet one as well.”

Meanwhile, in the absence of such a standard, “the American public is serving as crash test dummies,” said Cathy Chase of Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, an organization founded by the insurance industry and consumer watchdogs. “I see this as an urgent call to action.”

Chase wants to see an across-the-board pause on further loosening of autonomous vehicle regulations until the National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the Tempe crash, releases recommendations.

As the Tempe crash illustrates, detecting people walking or biking is a known weakness of self-driving cars. A number of active transportation advocacy organizations objected to the federal AV START bill on the grounds that the technology is not advanced enough to safely react to pedestrians, cyclists, or people in wheelchairs.

Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety has 12 recommendations to improve the legislation. One thing the public should insist on, says Chase, is a “vision test” for vehicles operating on public roadways. Just like a human driver would need to be able to spot distant objects and react to them, so should autonomous vehicles.

Relaying information from Tempe police, the SF Chronicle reported that Herzberg, the crash victim, was walking a bike “laden with plastic shopping bags,” implying that Uber was not at fault. But that’s the kind of scenario that arises on city streets all the time in real life.

“If an AV cannot properly react to that type of situation it should not be on the road,” Chase said.

  • captainkickstand

    I’m curious about the reporting on the speed limit. The first stories claim the Uber car was exceeding the speed limit, but other reporting has said the speed limit in that area is actually 45 mph which would put the car’s speed (reportedly 38 mph) safely below. Is there any clarity?

  • Vooch

    my initial thoughts:

    1) In 2016, a mobility advocate wrote a warning about the Uber AV system inability to see cyclists in a left hook situation – http://www.sfbike.org/news/a-warning-to-people-who-bike-self-driving-ubers-and-right-hook-turns/

    2) It’s very difficult to believe the Uber AV was exceeding the speed limit. One of the key safety features of AVs is supposedly their inability to speed recklessly.

    3) It’s also baffling that the Uber AV was unable to see the human at all. Preliminary reports are the AV didn’t slow down. Another safety benefit of AVs is their supposed ability to see 360 plus see in the dark.

    4) Uber’s general culture is a bit on the corner cutting sleazy side. I am musing that perhaps Uber’s AV program was a cheapo version.

    5) Fords AV program on the other hand is very focused on the urban landscape. When Fords people talk about their AV program one hears a lot about all modes and especially cyclists and walkers. The Ford keynote at CES 2018 is instructive

    As a side note, it’s uterrly appaling to see our political leadership define the death of a homeless woman as less worthy merely because she was homeless. It’s beyond disgusting.

  • The fact that this person was crossing midblock is almost irrelevant. What about a slow moving cyclist, a person who crashed in the street, a child running after the proverbial ball, or for that matter, a person in a midblock crosswalk. If an autonomous vehicle cannot detect and evade a crash with a human size object, it is not safe on the street.

  • Larry Littlefield

    That’s the issue. If the person didn’t jump directly in front of the vehicle, it should have stopped or at least slowed. If the vehicle can’t see slow-moving people, then it will run them over in the crosswalk when making turns.

    Worst case scenario is that AVs reduce the death rate for those inside the vehicles but increase it for those outside the vehicles, and the vehicle owners say “that’s great!”

  • Joe R.

    On #2, the speeding was marginal. It could have been due to speedometer error or tolerances in the speed control circuitry. It’s not easy to have a gas engined vehicle maintain a constant speed in the low part of the speed curve. Gas engines aren’t exactly amenable to fine control, especially the way today’s cars are grossly overpowered. +/- 3 or 4 mph is an acceptable amount of error. Once we start using EVs exclusively we can probably do speed control down to a few tenths of an mph.

    It’s also not clear if the speed limit was 35 or 45 mph. I’ve read the limit was changed recently, but the maps the car uses may not have been updated. Regardless, I wouldn’t say speed was an issue. It sounds more like the sensors were unable to detect a pedestrian at night. I know they use cameras but they should also use sensors to detect life signs. That could include IR, sound (i.e. heart beats), biological electrical fields, and microchanges in air density due to movement. AI can only act on the information available to it. It’s not clear at all that the car even detected the pedestrian.

  • datbeezy

    Regardless of anything, AVs are already significantly safer than their human-piloted equivalents.

  • Elizabeth F

    AZ Polices say they watched the video and decided it would have been hard for a human driver to avoid the crash due to the poor lighting. HOWEVER… this vehicle was equipped with Lidar, which can see in the dark. We need answers…

  • jaxbot

    It’s hard to generalize. The safest AVs might be safer than human piloted equivalents in the environments they’re deployed in. OTOH, we know driver assistance systems are bullshit, and some companies trying Level 4 tech have struggled, i.e. Uber.

  • Elizabeth F

    I don’t think speed was a major contributing factor. If the car was speeding, it wasn’t speeding very much. It still should have at least started to slow down.

    I think the big takeaway here is that dangerous infrastructure is dangerous, whether humans or robots are at the wheel.

  • Joe R.

    I think the answer is that the sensor technology may have been at fault here. The fact the car didn’t even slow tells me it didn’t “see” the pedestrian.

  • jaxbot

    It’s hard to know, for sure, how the industry holds up vs. how Uber holds up. Is AV tech in general far behind where people think it is, or is Uber cutting corners and running reckless like they always do?

    There are certainly cases where great software combined with great sensing and a high level of safety standards would prove better than human drivers, especially given the attention deficit humans have. This video from Waymo’s cars a few years ago stuck out to me, because while the safety driver was fixated on the bike in front, the car detected and slammed on the brakes for a cyclist going the opposite direction around the corner: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LG_R5deMqrg&feature=youtu.be&t=23s

    Regardless, I echo Sadik-Khan’s focus on safe streets, in which AZ is severely lacking.

  • jaxbot

    Likely the LIDAR sensor would have seen the pedestrian but the perception system didn’t classify it correctly, or identify the trajectory correctly, or the path planning system completely failed at trying to avoid the situation. I’m arguing semantics here, but LIDAR is proven tech. It’s not a hardware problem, it’s a software problem, which isn’t surprising at all for an Uber vehicle, frankly.

  • Vooch

    it’s abosolutely horrifying that Uber designed their system to not see at night.

  • Elizabeth F

    My guess is the LIDAR worked fine, and created a viable bitmapped image of the pedestrian. However, the AI inside didn’t “see” the pedestrian, in the sense of realizing that blob was moving into its path and needed to be avoided.

    Like other AI, the AI for self-driving cars relies on Neural Networks that are “trained.” Tempe was chosen as a testbed for its lack of pedestrians. Thus, the AI being developed comes out of the gate with a built-in bias against pedestrians and cyclists.

  • Vooch

    do you believe the Uber systems are deficient ?

  • jaxbot

    This. It’s driving me nuts that all the AV companies are pivoting towards suburbia for testing. Cruise at least has been collecting lots of test data in San Francisco (and maybe soon New York?). But there’s the question of risks there.

  • jaxbot

    Their LIDAR sensors are fine, afaik they’re off the shelf. Their software I have some skepticism about. But it’s hard to know without any transparency about these test pilots.

  • Elizabeth F

    I think that’s a reasonable approach. Suburban roads really are easier to drive than cities. If they can’t even handle a single pedestrian in Tempe, do you really want Uber SUVs crawling all over Manhattan?

  • 1980Gardener

    the opposition to technology on this website is baffling.

    AV holds great potential to improve safety, productivity and mobility. To squelch it for not being 100 % foolproof in early days is not productive.

  • jaxbot

    It’s a fair point. I just have concerns about picking a low pedestrian/low cyclist area *because* your system doesn’t handle them well. That’s especially concerning for the few that your system encounters.

    That being said, every company could be driving their cars in Manhattan right now on manual mode and just collecting training data now if they really cared about it.

  • Autonomous vehicles are objectively safer than human-driven vehicles. AVs have so far accounted for the deaths of two people (one in a Tesla, and one hit by an autonomous Uber). These two deaths occurred over the span of more than ten million road miles. I’m generally in full agreement with the conclusions that you come to on this blog, but this kind of reporting is working against your cause in more ways than one.

    There’s been a sadly minimal amount of press coverage on ten pedestrian deaths in my city (Phoenix) in the last seven days that were caused, like 99.999% of crashes, by human error and negligence. AVs aren’t the problem. People driving cars are the problem.

  • Albert

    What makes 35 mph anything more than an arbitrary number arrived at after a century of pressure from motorists who couldn’ take the single-digit speed limits when cars first appeared amongst soft-bodied humans? 38 mph may be “speeding” according to “the rules of the road,” but 35 itself is far too fast for safety around anyone not in a car.

    Why shouldn’t the advent of self-driving cars be a watershed, where traffic lights can be dispensed with and urban speed limits can effectively be dropped back to, say, a steady-but-reasonable 5 or 10 mph? Motorists will get places quickly and reliably and humans will reliably stay alive.

  • Joe R.

    There still could be some “training” on a closed course with fake pedestrians which do the same things real pedestrians do. That said, I’d like to know more about the circumstances here. Did the person start crossing well before the vehicle was there, thus giving it adequate time to stop? Or did she suddenly dart out in front of it? If the latter, the AI system may have thought along the lines of “Pedestrian detected but it would not be logical for her to cross while I’m this close and moving this fast. Therefore, it is not necessary to reduce speed.” The flaw here is that people don’t always behave logically. A vehicle needs to assume anything detected as a person or animal may decide to go in front of it. It can then decide on a combination of speed reduction and directional change if it assumes the worst-case scenario would happen. As an example, when I see people with dogs or children while riding in a curbside bike lane, I assume they might go in my path. I either swing left as far as possible so they couldn’t end up in front of me even running full tilt, or I reduce speed enough to stop if I can’t swing left. An AV should do something similar.

  • Jeffrey Baker

    The fact that some electronics came from a catalog tells us almost nothing. 99.95% of the “self-driving” in a “self-driving car” is in the software, not the hardware.

  • Sean

    The reason Angie and her transit-boosting colleagues despise AVs is that they will completely obviate the heavy-rail, light-rail, and bus systems that they’ve been promising will work out for us for the last 50 years.
    The fact is they have not worked out for us, at least not most of us. In a few years’ time, AVs will be everywhere and the current crisis in ridership on metros across the nation will get vastly worse. She and her friends will have been proven wrong.
    If this was another century she’d be penning headlines that mankind was not meant for heavier-than-air flight, Pullman cars are the travel choice of the future!

  • Joe R.

    You don’t even need to do anything that extreme. When you combine the near-instantaneous reaction time of AVs with the very short stopping distances at speeds under about 20 to 25 mph, you can end up with a system where cars going 20 or 25 mph will almost never hit anyone, even if they act unexpectedly. If they do, they will most likely be able to slow to 5 to 10 mph before impact. Dropping travel speeds with human drivers to about 25 mph or less already dramatically reduces fatalities despite the longer human reaction times. Similar speeds with AVs should allow us to approach zero fatalities. 20 to 25 mph with no traffic lights will allow faster travel in cities than exists at present.

    To me one of the primary benefits of AVs is being able to finally dispense with traffic signals. That alone could be a boon for cycling and walking.

  • Elizabeth F

    All the AV companies are over-selling their stuff. These things only work if the street is meticulously mapped out before-hand, and then nothing too surprising happens. In other words, they are a LONG way off from anything that would work in Manhattan — so far off, it’s not worth collecting data.

    But rather than admitting that, they stay quiet about the technology’s deficiencies, hoping maybe it will improve next decade.

    In NYC, we need to remember that this technology doesn’t work as well as people want it to, and not allow them on our streets.

  • Elizabeth F

    The numbers you provide contradict your assertion that AVs are safer than human drivers.

    > These two deaths occurred over the span of more than ten million road miles.

    I will take you at your word. (2 deaths) / (20 million miles) = 1 death per 10 million mile. That is 10X the rate of deaths for human drives, which currently stands at 1.25 deaths per 100 million miles in the USA:

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Transportation_safety_in_the_United_States

  • Larry Littlefield

    As I said below, worst case scenario is that AVs reduce the death rate for those inside the vehicles but increase it for those outside the vehicles, and the vehicle owners say “that’s great!”

    It is, admitted a small sample size, but Uber is currently worse than the average human driver for people outside the car. Even if Uber deaths in the car were zero, more deaths of pedestrians and cyclists would make it unacceptable.

    Drivers and passengers accept a certain level of risk for the benefits of riding in a motor vehicle, which imposes risks on others. Bicyclists and pedestrians just have that risk imposed on them.

  • Elizabeth F

    In what area are machines allowed to kill people as they are being tested and made “foolproof”? The AI inside these machines is complex and considered a trade secret anyway. The companies putting these robots on the road are basically saying “trust us” when we question their safety, while providing no tangible evidence or explanation of how they work.

  • Joe R.

    Except it can’t work in large, dense cities. AVs will primarily be a boon for suburbia. They will allow people to dispense with car ownership, allow them to not be burdened chauffeuring their children, and also allow much higher legal speeds on limited access highways. They will also make traffic jams a thing of the past.

    In cities you still have a space problem. If everyone taking the subway decided to take an AV instead, you would need several times the road capacity. In cities the promise of autonomous vehicle technology is driverless buses running fixed or semi-fixed routes. The city would be able to afford more frequent bus service if it didn’t need to pay drivers. These buses could make public transit viable in parts of cities which currently lack subway service. However, there’s no scenario in places like NYC where AVs will replace buses and rail. The roads couldn’t handle it. Even if they could, traffic on streets would be constant to the point people couldn’t cross streets while walking or biking. To me that’s not a livable city.

  • Elizabeth F

    Nobody knows what the AI thought, that’s the problem. These are neural networks that are trained on datasets, and then behave in somewhat inscrutable ways.

  • Elizabeth F

    Please show numbers to back up your assertion. Pedestrians and cyclists are killed by human drivers at a rate of 1.25 per 100 million miles in the USA.

  • D G Spencer Ludgate

    Without traffic signals, when will pedestrians be able to cross the street?

    Only when all vehicles are autonomous and all traffic is controlled by a cloud-based central system will traffic signals go away. Even then, AVs will have to be grouped as such that will facilitate two minutes for pedestrians to cross a street (preferably in a scramble configuration). Even then there will need to be a all-clear signal for the pedestrians.

  • Larry Littlefield

    “The Uber had a forward-facing video recorder, which showed the woman was walking a bike at about 10 p.m. and moved into traffic from a dark center median.”

    A good driver, seeing a pedestrian on the median, would have slowed down and, if possible, moved further away. The AV should have done otherwise, if it saw her.

  • Joe R.

    You program the vehicles to stop whenever someone starts crossing. The problem with traffic signals is that pedestrians don’t obey them. So what does an AV do when a pedestrian crosses against the light? Hit them? No, it has to be programmed to avoid them. Since the vehicle will be programmed to avoid the pedestrian regardless, traffic signals would make absolutely no sense once all vehicles are autonomous. Until then, we obviously need them but not a moment after.

    And yes, you can have programmed gaps in traffic on each street to allow people to cross but you still have to assume people might decide to cross at any time.

  • roberthurst157

    According to official statements, and the photo of the car in question, the victim with bike and shopping bags stepped off the center median, walked about 2-3 meters and was struck by the right front of the car. It is not possible that she was struck immediately, because then the damage would be on the left side of the car. She had to be directly in front of the car for a second or more. The woman, bike and shopping bags must have been about 60 feet away from the car when she stepped off the curb (38mph = 56 feet per second), but the car didn’t even hit the brakes with all that time and space to process. It is exactly the kind of fatality that AV advocates say the tech would all but eliminate.

    Of course, the official statements might be complete bullshit.

  • Joe R.

    My question is why didn’t the vehicle at least move away from the side of the street the woman was on? That should be the first course of action. Reducing speed should be the second thing if the person continues to move into the vehicle’s path.

