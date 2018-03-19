Uber Car in Self-Driving Mode Kills Woman in Arizona

Photo: Tim Templeton/Wikimedia

An Uber car in self-driving mode has killed a woman in Tempe, Arizona. Details remain scarce and initial accounts vary as to whether the victim was walking or biking at the moment of impact. A human was behind the wheel but was not driving when the collision occurred, according to Uber.

This marks the first time a car in self-driving mode has killed someone outside the vehicle. But the detection of people walking or biking is a known weak point in the development of autonomous cars.

Arizona is one of the major testing grounds for self-driving cars, in part because the state has wide roads with relatively few pedestrians, which are easier for autonomous cars to navigate, though automotive companies are also testing the vehicles in more complex environments. Uber is suspending its autonomous vehicle testing in Tempe, Pittsburgh, Toronto, and San Francisco.

Now that someone has been killed by a self-driving car, questions that seemed like hypotheticals are all too real. Will Uber be held liable for this loss of life? Can these vehicles be safely tested in urban environments where people get around by walking and biking?

  • Larry Littlefield

    “Now that someone has been killed by a self-driving car, questions that seemed like hypotheticals are all too real. Will Uber be held liable for this loss of life? Can these vehicles be safely tested in urban environments where people get around by walking and biking?”

    It is inevitable that self-driving cars will kill and maim people, no matter how advanced the technology. What does it mean if they do so, but do so at a far lower rate than human drivers? We would be accepting a level of mayhem from AVs, but we do so now with regard to humans. But with humans, you could say it’s a problem with an individual. Not so with a computer program.

    Here is a second issue. We have a situation on the NYC subway where the installation of grade timers after the 1995 accident on the Williamsburg Bridge has significantly reduced speed and degraded service. Similar tradeoffs will be inherent in any AV system. A vehicle moving at 5 mph might never hurt anyone, but wouldn’t get far either. Who sets the tradeoff?

  • reasonableexplanation

    Good comment.

    I can only speak for myself, but regarding the NYC subway, the current train speeds are too slow, and are not worth the trade-off.

    Regarding AVs, if the only way an AV can hit a human is if they’re doing something completely beyond the pale (running out in between parked cars on a major road or something), then that’s an okay tradeoff. Normal behavior (and normal jaywalking/rule breaking) should be basically safe.

    The stopping distance for a car traveling 30mph is 44ft of reaction time and 45ft of actual stopping time, so about 6 car lengths total. If AVs cut the reaction time to basically nothing, stopping distance at 30mph is 3 car lengths. I feel like that’s an acceptable thing to tell pedestrians: “don’t jaywalk within 3 car lengths of a car going 30mph.”

  • Are these vehicles safer than human drivers though? What evidence do we have that the risk of allowing them on public streets at this point in time is “acceptable”? How do the companies assess the safety of their systems? Do governments require any sort of minimum safety standard before allowing AVs on public streets, or is having a human behind the wheel and saying “trust us” enough?

  • HamTech87

    There is also a question of the effectiveness of automatic braking systems, whether the car is driven by human or computer. Distracted driving is causing an increase in carnage, and automatic braking is something to support.

  • othesick

    of course uber should be held responsible. they knew they were ”testing” the self driving car. the person hit had nothing to do with the test and more than likely had no idea there was a beta software car driving around by itself nearby. completely their fault, all for pursuing profits.

  • Larry Littlefield

    I would say that if they aren’t at least as good as human drivers, they shouldn’t be allowed. Instead AV technology would be used as a supplement to prevent the kind of tragedy we say in Park Slope.
    Uber is pushing this because they want to rid of the driver, because if they have to pay drivers the gap between what people can pay and what the drivers need to live on is too great.

  • Larry Littlefield

    Of course we’re down to 25 on most roads in NYC. Maybe it should be 20 on the one-way, one-lane streets.

    But how about turning vehicles? You don’t want those going 20, 25 or 30.
    And unless the AV is prepared to “bully” pedestrians, it might never be able to make a turn in Midtown. Hard to see how that could be made safe.

  • Larry Littlefield

    Brakes need to be maintained, however.

  • Jeremy

    An AV vehicle also should be traveling at the speed limit. That would allow the pedestrian to make a safe judgment regarding speed and distance. Currently, if I want to cross mid-block and I see a car approaching, I won’t go (even if it appears far enough away) because I am not sure if the driver is accelerating.

  • reasonableexplanation

    Stopping distance at 25mph is 56ft,

    An AV should be able to brake in 56ft from 33mph.

    I don;t know the answer for turning vehicles other than to split the phases completely.

  • Stephen Simac

    No motor vehicle manufacturer has been successfully sued for killing or injuring people when their product performs as designed, even though those designs inevitably lead to mass carnage. (from High and Mighty-book about the rise of the SUV) Will self driving car or truck manufacturers enjoy the same non-liability, even if they are far safer than human drivers? My guess is this deep pockets liability will become the constraining factor on their wide spread use.

  • Larry Littlefield

    One interesting aspect of this is that now that there has been a death, the AV testers can calculate a death rate.

    To put it in context, the death rate for human drivers would also have to be reported.

    If you want to put a “positive” spin on it, each person killed or maimed by an AV could, if the AV makers were honest, lead to a lower chance of additional people killed or maimed by AVs. All AVs could learn each lesson.

    Whereas with humans, learning by one doesn’t improve the whole pool..

  • Driver

    Besides the issue of AV’s, this story also illustrates the issue of incorrect reporting. The DN story I read claimed it was a pedestrian outside of the crosswalk, but the screenshot they have of the TV news story has the caption “self driving vehicle hits bicyclist” and the image is of a damaged bicycle on the sidewalk near the vehicle.

  • chetshome

    Or maybe the person was walking with their bike

  • Laurence Aurbach

    Also, the road where the woman was hit has a bike lane (Mill Avenue just south of Curry Road). It looks like the crash occurred where the bike lane starts to cross the right-turn lane and is “dotted.”

    I hope this isn’t another case of the media leaping to blame the victim. Since this was an Uber test car, they should have video of the crash.

  • Vooch

    what is the speed limit on this street ?

  • Laurence Aurbach

    45 mph. It’s a standard suburban arterial.

  • Vooch

    In ths civilized world: speed limits are

    18mph – anywhere children and other humans might be about

    30 – default on arterials and surburban streets

    48 – rural highways where no humans anywhere close

    it’s horrifying that a stroud with a painted bike lane and humans about has a speed limit so recklessly dangerous as 45

  • Vooch

    Streets are for people. On any urban or residential street; it’s entirely acceptable for children, dogs, and little old ladies to ‘dart’ into the street.

    Operators of dangerous machines ( cars ) need to operate their machines safely

  • Vooch
  • Jeffrey Baker

    To add to the confusion, the link in the article to “biking” leads to a corrected report that says the victim was walking. They don’t explain why the photo clearly shows the mangled bicycle.

  • Augsburg

    We here in AZ have been told the real reason Arizona is a test location for self-driving cars because it has weak laws requiring companies to divulge test results to the public. If companies test the self-driving cars in AZ, they can more easily hide the failures.

  • reasonableexplanation

    I disagree with you. streets are partially for people, partially for cyclists, and partially for motor vehicles. I think it’s right to separate them as best we can and help them all get where they’re going quickly and safely.

    The vast, vast, vast majority of vehicle/pedestrian accidents are not related to braking distance, but to the driver either not paying attention, or having a human reaction time. With mature robot cars, collisions would be very rare.

  • TakeFive

    Reporting test results sounds like boring reams of computer results to me. With respect to anything like an accident ofc it has to be reported; there are laws for that.

    But yes, metro Phx/AZ is “Where Self-Driving Cars Go to Learn” according to the NYT. https://www.nytimes.com/2017/11/11/technology/arizona-tech-industry-favorite-self-driving-hub.html

  • reasonableexplanation

    By civilized world do you mean Europe?

    Euro highway speed limits are mostly 120 or 130 km/h (75-80mph), the general speed limit for rural roads in EU Member States is mostly 80 or 90 km/h (50-56mph) and for urban roads 50 km/h (31mph).

    Source:
    https://ec.europa.eu/transport/road_safety/specialist/knowledge/speed/speed_limits/current_speed_limit_policies_en

  • TakeFive

    I see that. Perhaps 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg was walking her bike? The original news report referenced is: https://www.abc15.com/news/region-southeast-valley/tempe/tempe-police-investigating-self-driving-uber-car-involved-in-crash-overnight

  • crazyvag

    I think I read that person was walking their bike, so while object behaves like a person walking, it looks like a person on a bike.

  • TakeFive
  • TakeFive

    Hah… let the recriminations begin while little is known and no investigative report is yet available. It’s the Streetsblog ethos, isn’t it?

    The primary reason why Phoenix is “Where Self-Driving Cars Go to Learn” according to the NYT: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/11/11/technology/arizona-tech-industry-favorite-self-driving-hub.html

    Arizona has since built upon the governor’s action to become a favored partner for the tech industry, turning itself into a live laboratory for self-driving vehicles. Over the past two years, Arizona deliberately cultivated a rules-free environment for driverless cars

    This is a multi-$billion investment we’re talking about.

    The payoff for Arizona has been a tech boom, with dozens of autonomous vehicle companies flocking here to set up operations. Every day, Waymo, the driverless car business owned by Google’s corporate parent Alphabet, as well as Uber, Lyft, General Motors and Intel now deploy hundreds of cars that drive themselves on the streets of Phoenix, a sprawling metropolis of 1.4 million people.

  • Isaac B

    Isn’t this another case where we’re getting the information from the survivor/perpetrator?

    Uber says the victim was “not in a crosswalk”. Have we confirmed that from the car’s camera? Was she in an area with sidewalks? Have we confirmed from the vehicle’s computer that it was truly in autonomous mode? Why are we accepting Uber as the authority in this crash?

    https://www.theverge.com/2018/3/19/17139518/uber-self-driving-car-fatal-crash-tempe-arizona

  • scoot777

    What if the self-driving cars kill at a rate lower than human drivers’ overall mean, but at a rate that is significantly higher than the safest X% of human drivers?

    For sake of argument, suppose that 10% of human drivers are responsible for 90% of the carnage, and the other 90% actually do much better than the self-driving cars? Assuming we can collect enough data to identify who the riskiest drivers are, the safer solution might be to revoke the worst drivers’ licenses rather than to field technology that underperforms many drivers.

  • Can we finally put to rest now the fantasy that a standby driver is going to keep the car from killing the first person in the path of the autonomous vehicle? Standby driver may save the 3rd person.

  • Larry Littlefield

    I don’t think anyone is. Let’s see it. Certainly self-driving cars should have to have cameras.

    The NTSB should be in on this and get the data. Only way this is going to get better.

  • Larry Littlefield

    That could be a good way to put it.

    If 10 percent of the human drivers cause 90 percent of the carnage, then those outliers should be excluded from an analysis of how good the AVs are.

    They should be better than 90 percent of the drivers.

  • thielges

    This is a very important point. AVs should not simply need to be safer than the average driver. That bar is too low. AVs should be expected to be safer than the best drivers.

  • ExpoRider

    The overall mortality rate in the US (in 2016) was 1.18 death per 100 million VMT. Have AVs reached 100 million VMT yet?

  • Daniel

    climate, too–they need clear weather and light; same reason moviemakers went to California

  • Rob Cotter

    Not close in real world miles. Perhaps that many in “virtual miles”.

  • Vooch
  • Isaac B

    There are pictures of a bicycle with a “taco-ed” front wheel on the sidewalk adjacent to the crash scene. The victim had a name: Elaine Herzberg. Was she really “crossing the street” outside a crosswalk? Or, was she cycling? Or perhaps stepping off the curb to avoid an obstacle, perhaps the bicycle lying on the sidewalk?

  • Vooch

    news conference confirms it was human walking her bike

  • Vooch

    Wouldn’t it be amazing if every time a human was killed by a driver there was this much attention ?

  • Vooch

    we both support rapid adoption of AVs.

  • Isaac B

    So, for “multi-$billions”, we’re happy to turn streets into live-fire exercises for people who walk and bike?

  • captainkickstand

    That it’s a “multi-billion dollar” investment doesn’t make it okay.

  • Mary Berigan

    That’s awful. (and awfully familiar to US cyclists)

  • captainkickstand

    With respect–wrong. Streets are solely for people. Some of those people are walking, some are riding bikes, some are driving cars. People need to be mindful about the mode of transportation they are using and aware that they have an increased duty to avoid injuring more vulnerable users.

