Parking Madness: Houston vs. Philadelphia

houston_philly

One thing that sets some parking craters apart is public subsidies. All of the parking moonscapes we feature in the Parking Madness tournament are wastes of urban space, but only some are fueled by taxpayer dollars that could have been spent on education, housing, or — get this — better transit.

That’s the case in Houston and Philadelphia, two cities where stadiums with enormous parking fields received heaps of public subsidies. These cities are spending their own money to generate traffic and flatten acre after acre with impervious asphalt.

The winner of this match will face off against the victor of Lansing vs. Greenville, where the voting remains open until tomorrow.

Let’s take a look at the damage.

Houston

houston_stadium_crater

Here we have NRG Park in Houston, which includes five separate venues. The NFL’s Houston Texans play at NRG Stadium, which taxpayers chipped in $289 million to build. This is also the home of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, as well as the Astrodome, which remains standing even though the Astros left long ago.

They say everything’s bigger in Texas, and this is indeed one of the “world’s largest parking lots,” according to Wikipedia, with 26,000 spaces. More subsidized parking could be on the way: A $105 million public project to refurbish the Astrodome includes a 1,400-space garage.

Philadelphia

philly_crater

Older cities in the Northeast with legacy transit systems aren’t exactly setting an example. The South Philadelphia Sports Complex is the site of several large venues that have received hundreds of millions of dollars in subsidies, including tens of millions for parking, according to the Franklin Center for Government and Public Integrity.

There’s a SEPTA stop nearby, which we’ve marked above, but all the parking just makes it more difficult to walk from the transit station to the stadiums.

What say you, readers?

parking_madness_2018

  • The Overhead Wire

    There’s also a light rail stop on the edge of the East side of the Houston mess.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

“Elite Eight” Parking Madness: Louisville vs. Houston

By Angie Schmitt |
NCAA basketball has nothing on the drama, the intrigue, the heartbreak of a competitive parking crater tournament. We’re now into the “Elite Eight” round of Parking Madness, and today’s winner will join Dallas in the Final Four. It’s going to be a fierce competition between Louisville and Houston. Louisville’s downtown, you’ll recall, looks like this: […]

Shoup to O’Toole: The Market for Parking Is Anything But Free

By Streetsblog |
We’re reprinting this reply [PDF] from UCLA professor Donald Shoup, author of the High Cost of Free Parking, to Randal O’Toole, the libertarian Cato Institute senior fellow who refuses to acknowledge the role of massive government intervention in the market for parking, and the effect this has had on America’s car dependence. It’s an excellent […]