Parking Madness, Round 2: Lansing vs. Greenville

greenville_lansing

Today we’re kicking off the action the round of eight in Parking Madness, Streetsblog’s annual tournament seeking out the worst excesses of America’s urban parking fixation.

The parking craters that have secured spots in the Elite Eight hail from HoustonLansingProvidenceGreenvilleFremont, Philadelphia, and Hicksville, with voting still open in the San Diego vs. Nashville contest.

Two impressive downtown craters face off below for a spot in the Final Four, as Lansing, Michigan, takes on  Greenville, North Carolina.

Lansing

lansing_crater

Seats of government are an interesting parking crater genre. Something about the government’s ability to hand out free car storage perks seems to generate an abnormal volume of surface parking. Two parking near the U.S. Capitol have competed in Parking Madness, and so has Hartford, Connecticut.

The parking crater in downtown Lansing might top them all. Here is reader Rick Brown’s guide to the area around the Michigan Statehouse:

Yes. Most of these lots are for State of Michigan employees or visitors, particularly those between Kalamazoo and Ottawa Streets, west of Pine Street. The series of buildings between Allegan and Ottawa west of the capitol itself are all state offices and the one north of the circle on Washtenaw is the State Historical Museum and Archives.

Greenville

greenville crater

Downtown Greenville, North Carolina, is a restaurant and entertainment destination. But as you can see, except for a few blocks, it’s mostly set up for people to drive everywhere instead of walking. East Carolina University, with 29,000 students, is just out of frame to the southeast.

Our anonymous submitter writes:

Look carefully and you’ll notice that half of Greenville, NC’s downtown is parking and/or vehicular right-of-way. With a campus of 30,000 immediately adjacent (you can see buildings in the lower right portion of the picture), there’s almost a complete lack of bike racks. Amazing, the four city-block surface parking lot is reserved for university students, while the garage and two city-block surface lot immediately across the street is for city government staff. Eight city blocks, six parking lots and a parking garage. Crater status confirmed.

Which belongs in the Final Four?

parking_madness_2018

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Parking Madness Elite Eight: Rochester vs. Detroit

By Angie Schmitt |
The last spot in the 2014 Parking Madness Final Four is at stake today, as Rochester faces off against Detroit. The pictures of these two places, below, really speak for themselves. So without further ado, we’ll leave it up to you guys to tell us which city has the worst parking crater. Here’s Rochester: This […]

Parking Madness: Minneapolis vs. Columbia, South Carolina

By Angie Schmitt |
Today we’re getting a look at the last two contestants in Streetsblog’s Parking Madness bracket, the tournament that will “crown” the worst parking crater in the U.S. But don’t worry. Milwaukee, Tulsa, Dallas, Atlanta, Louisville, Cleveland, Houston, and today’s winner still need to do battle to determine the final victor. The final first round match-up […]