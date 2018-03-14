TIGER Is Trump’s Program Now: Most Grants Go to Highways

TIGER funds will help build Nebraska's Lincoln South Beltway, including this interchange. Graphic: Nebraska DOT
TIGER funds will help build Nebraska's Lincoln South Beltway, including this interchange. Graphic: Nebraska DOT

Well, U.S. DOT has released the full list of new TIGER grant awards, and it looks a lot worse than the early announcements suggested. The Trump administration’s selections are skewed heavily toward highways and bridges.

While a few strong projects for walking, biking, and transit did receive funds, the overall list is a major departure from the multi-modal priorities of the Obama years. It’s a predictable outcome from a discretionary grant program subject to the whims of whoever occupies the White House, but it still stings.

Only 3.8 percent of the funds will support transit projects, and another 18 percent will go toward walking and biking improvements, while nearly 60 percent will go toward highways and bridges, according to our review of the project list.

TIGER always included a chunk of money for roads — often for bridge maintenance — but the Trump DOT changed the funding mix in a big way. Previous rounds of TIGER grants allocated about 15-30 percent of the total to transit, a quarter to walking and biking projects, and less than half to roads and bridges. (Freight projects, which don’t always fit neatly into these categories, also received a significant share, which remains the case under Trump.)

This year, TIGER funds will pay for new freeways in Nebraska and Modesto, California. Grants like $12.6 million for bus rapid transit in Atlanta and $7.6 million for a complete streets project in Carson City are the exceptions, not the norm. A grab bag of flyovers and road widenings fill out the list.

U.S. DOT brags in its press release that “64% of this round of TIGER funding was awarded to rural projects, a historic number that demonstrates this Administration’s commitment to supporting the country’s rural communities.” That overstates the situation, notes Transportation for America, since DOT is counting mid-sized cities like Lincoln, Nebraska, as “rural.”

But there’s no doubt that TIGER is Trump’s program now. While the White House doesn’t have the authority to kill TIGER, it doesn’t have to. The Trump DOT can just remake the program along its own priorities. And this round of grants says loud and clear that under this administration, projects like the Indianapolis Cultural Trail or the removal of Rochester’s Inner Loop freeway will be an afterthought.

  • TakeFive

    If changing the mix becomes a good reason to retain TIGER then it’s a good thing.

    Following things more west of the Mississippi many cities benefited yugely from Obama era transit funding. And not just the expected west coast cities but places like the Twin Cities, Dallas/Houston, Denver and Fort Collins, Albuquerque, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas and Carson City, Phoenix and Tucson etc.

    It’s also important to point out that projects built during the ‘Obama Era’ were constructed at post-recession lower costs. Once Denver finishes its last 3-mile piece receiving grant money in 2019 they will have built nearly a 100 miles of rail transit at $58 million (all-in costs) per mile. Phoenix built 26 miles of nice urban light rail for $70 million per mile. In Denver if they were to start today the costs would be double.

  • TakeFive

    With my rural roots I’m all for investing where everybody’s daily bread starts its daily trip to the Big Cities.

    While Lincoln may be the state’s capitol and center for their agribusiness, Nebraska is definitely rural, so much so that Koch Bros largely ignore the state in favor of Minnesota, Kansas and Oklahoma.

    Indian Reservations usually get a slice and the Ute Mountain Utes in SW Colorado are very rural.

    The SR 189 Flyovers are in Raul Grijalva’s House district and he was delighted to tout its funding. Worth noting is that Nogales welcomed new expansion of Mariposa Port of Entry in 2014 thanks to Obama ARRA funding. It’s the 4th busiest land port in the southwest and now the most efficient and state-of-the-art in the nation. Trade through Mariposa funnels an estimated $26 billion of economic activity between both countries.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

U.S. DOT Unveils Full List of TIGER II Winners

By Noah Kazis |
The complete list of TIGER II grants has been released by U.S. DOT today, after members of Congress revealed many winners last week. In keeping with the department’s livability goals, the list is filled with transit projects (especially streetcar lines), efforts to bolster the country’s non-trucking freight network, and fix-it-first projects aimed at deteriorating roads […]

TIGER V a Shot in the Arm for Livable Streets in Cities and Small Towns

By Tanya Snyder |
Out of 585 applications, U.S. DOT has chosen 52 transportation projects in 37 states to receive TIGER awards totaling $474 million. The Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery program was originally an element of President Obama’s 2009 stimulus package. Although it hasn’t been reauthorized and many Republicans claim to hate it, funding somehow keeps being appropriated for […]

Who Lost Out in the Bid for a Piece of TIGER Transportation Stimulus?

By Elana Schor |
With more than $56 billion in applications submitted for just $1.5 billion in available funding, the Obama administration’s TIGER grants — short for Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery — was one of the stimulus law’s most hotly contested programs. So it’s no surprise that the process resulted in its share of losers as well as […]