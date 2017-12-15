Today’s Headlines

  • Democrats Reluctant to Help Trump Pass Infrastructure Plan (Politico)
  • The Competing (and Dubious) Schemes for Baltimore-D.C. High-Speed Rail (City Lab)
  • Metro Adds Trips to Pentagon; Other Changes to Arlington Bus Service (Patch)
  • Agreement Aims to Halt Gentrification Along Purple Line (Next City)
  • Philadelphia Commits to Building Two New Protected Bike Lanes (Inquirer)
  • Cleveland Transit Might Need a Tax Hike to Stay Solvent (Plain Dealer)
  • SORTA Pitches Tax Hike for More Frequent Bus Service in Cincy (City Beat)
  • Houston Is Jealous of Dallas Light Rail? (Houston Press)
  • Hawaii City Removes Crosswalks Near Middle School (KHON)
  • Elon Musk Can’t Defend His Terrible Urban Transport Ideas (Human Transit)