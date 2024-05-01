Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Kiss Wednesday’s Headlines on the Bus

Bus-only lanes result in faster service that saves transit agencies money and helps riders get to work faster.

12:01 AM EDT on May 1, 2024

Photo: Wyatt Gordon for the Virginia Mercury|

A Blacksburg Transit bus rolls through downtown Blacksburg.

  • If bus lanes were always clear, the average rider could access almost twice as many jobs within 30 minutes, according to an Urban Institute study. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Transit planner Jarrett Walker explains why city planners need to get onboard with buses. (Human Transit)
  • Pedestrian Observations writes about the inter-relationship between subways and bus lines.
  • A global tax on fossil fuel extraction could raise $900 billion by 2030 to address climate change and help the most vulnerable nations mitigate its effects. (The Guardian)
  • Tesla's metal origami on wheels, the Cybertruck, is emblematic of both Elon Musk's failings and the tech industry as a whole. (New York Times)
  • Darrell Owens makes the case that the single biggest reason Vision Zero is failing in the U.S. is that business owners, despite evidence to the contrary, believe all of their customers are drivers. (The Discourse Lounge)
  • Though cyclists are often derided as Spandex-clad affluent white men, members of the Black community in New Orleans are slowly changing that narrative. (NOLA.com)
  • Developers are already taking advantage of parking reforms in Los Angeles that could bring down rents by $200 a month. (LAist)
  • A 100 percent affordable apartment building near a transit station in San Francisco is the first of its kind built under a new state law meant to streamline development. (Fast Company)
  • The Oregonian's editorial board half-heartedly endorsed extending Portland's 10-cent gas tax.
  • The Oklahoma City council is getting ready to vote on a massive update to its biking and walking plan. (Free Press)
  • The second phase of Miami's Underline, a linear park and multimodal path beneath elevated rail, opened last week. (Forbes)
  • Electric bikeshare trips set a record in the UK last year at almost 25 million. (Cities Today)
  • Technology that's 3,000 years old can help cool city streets in southern Europe and the Middle East during extreme heat. (Al Jazeera)
  • Seniors are using Montreal transit more since the city made fares free for those 65 and up. (Gazette)

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Vehicle Safety Standards

Four Things to Know About the Historic Automatic Emergency Braking Rule

The new automatic emergency braking rule is an important step forward for road safety — but don't expect it to save many lives on its own.

April 30, 2024
Today's Headlines

Who’s to Blame for Tuesday’s Headlines?

Are the people in this photo inherently "vulnerable", or is this car just dangerous?

April 30, 2024
Accessibility

Why Riders With Disabilities Have To Sue For Accessible Transit Stops

A Bay Area transit agency is only the latest to be sued over inaccessible stations. What will it take to get every American stop ADA compliant?

April 30, 2024
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines Reconnect With Pete

More than $3 billion is flowing out of the White House to help correct infrastructure mistakes in Black communities.

April 29, 2024
See all posts