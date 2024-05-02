Wider Highways Don’t Solve Congestion. So Why Are We Still Knocking Down Homes for Them?

Editor's note: this article originally appeared on the Frontier Group and is republished with permission.
Growing up, I looked from my bedroom window over the 20-foot backyard wall to see cars, trucks and the occasional motorcycle driving by on the 10-lane, I-405 freeway.
In 2017, the Orange County Transportation Authority decided to expand the I-405 by adding two express lanes and one regular lane each on both sides of traffic. I was afraid my house would be taken in the process. That didn’t happen, but OCTA negotiated the rental of space in our backyard and temporarily removed the wall separating my home from the busiest interstate in any U.S. city, flooding the neighborhood with traffic and construction noise for months. Perhaps the most devastating loss was the removal of three 50-foot trees in the backyard that had been planted long before my parents moved into the house.
Why, I wondered as a teenager, could the government not only alter private property, but also take complete and permanent possession of it, without the permission of residents and owners? And even if the government could take our property, was the damage worth it for a few more lanes of traffic?
I quickly learned about the legal concept of “eminent domain.” Eminent domain is recognized by federal law, with the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution stating that private property cannot “be taken for public use, without just compensation.”However, the scope of eminent domain widened over time. The term “public use” eventually came to mean “public purpose” and, eventually, “public benefit,” creating a pathway for governments to use eminent domain to further nearly any kind of economic development
Highway expansion projects, like the one in my backyard, certainly qualify as projects for public use. But do they deliver a public benefit?
Eminent domain has been used to develop this country’s transportation system since the 1800s based on the assumption that improvements to transportation provide a net benefit to the public. In the case of highway expansion, however, these projects often do more harm than good.
Transportation authorities in charge of the I-405 expansion, like many other government agencies proposing highway widenings, claimed that the new lanes would create a “quicker, more enjoyable driving experience.” Yet, there is ample evidence that highway expansion is not an effective tool to reduce congestion.
Adding lanes to an existing highway induces demand for more driving, as the new highway space encourages individuals who might have used public transportation, or traveled at a different time of day, to return to the road. This often results in traffic returning to levels equal to or higher than before, causing congestion to worsen and emissions to rise.
The effects of this pollution only worsen with increases in traffic volume, which brings with it increases in emissions from tailpipes, brake, tire and road wear. Despite recognition by the EPA that induced demand increases traffic congestion and air pollution, highway expansion is still taking place in California and around the country – and governments are still taking people’s homes and businesses to enable it.
Over the past 30 years, more than 200,000 people nationwide have been displaced due to highway construction. With little to no public benefit from highway expansion projects, continuing that displacement makes no sense.
That’s especially true given the wide array of better ways to improve transportation. Modes of travel such as walking, biking and public transportation create less pollution and require less land than the car-centric modes of transportation, and yet receive less priority for federal and state funding.
Instead of knocking down existing communities, we should be building up neighborhoods where homes, jobs, stores and services are close to one another and can be reached without needing a car.
We should not have to give up more space – or more homes, backyards or beloved old trees – for highway construction. Instead we must shift our focus towards sustainable and efficient transportation solutions that benefit both communities and the environment.
Jonah Vu recently completed an internship with Frontier Group, a non-profit research and public policy organization. A graduating senior at the University of Southern California majoring in business administration, Jonah has previously organized with campaigns to reduce the use of single-use plastics and protect vulnerable bee populations.