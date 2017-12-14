Surprise! Elon Musk Is Revolted By Transit

Photo: JD Lasica/Flickr/CC
He owns a car company. And his favored solution for traffic in Los Angeles is to build tunnels for pod travel under the city.

So, really, no one should be surprised that Elon Musk thinks transit is beneath him. In fact, the tech billionaire hates rubbing elbows with scary commoners on buses and trains! He told Wired this week:

I think public transport is painful. It sucks. Why do you want to get on something with a lot of other people, that doesn’t leave where you want it to leave, doesn’t start where you want it to start, doesn’t end where you want it to end? And it doesn’t go all the time.

It’s a pain in the ass. That’s why everyone doesn’t like it. And there’s like a bunch of random strangers, one of who might be a serial killer, OK, great. And so that’s why people like individualized transport, that goes where you want, when you want.

This is a guy who’s theoretically competing for a project to build express transit to Chicago O’Hare.

Despite a lot of other good reporting at Wired, when it comes to Elon Musk, it’s basically a fanzine, promoting his brand as a celebrity smart guy. When media outlets treat Musk’s every utterance about transportation as a news event, the cumulative impact does real damage.

Actual city and state governments are granting permits and seeking partnerships with Musk and his affiliated transport ventures. But the whole Hyperloop concept would have been laughed into oblivion if not for the aura of genius that surrounds its chief promoter.

Listen to the words Musk says, and it’s clear he has a very superficial understanding of the dynamics of transportation systems. “People like individualized transport,” alright. Until they all want to go the same way at the same time in big clunky cars and get stuck in traffic. The frustration of a traffic jam is something Musk is quite familiar with, and yet he seems oblivious to the fact that his own individualized transport solutions will end in the same congestion.

Driving in Los Angeles (or any big city) will never be the effortless dream Musk would prefer, and neither will getting flung around in underground pods. People are looking for a smart guy savior, but the answers are already in front of us and they’re aren’t high-tech. Move large numbers of people around a big city is a geometry problem that only large shared vehicles, a.k.a. transit, can solve.

  • newshuman

    I’ve been saying this about Musk for years. His ideas are so backwards yet people think that just because he has a lot of money, makes rocket ships and has a futuristic-sounding name he must know the course of future transit.

  • Danny

    Will the time that post-humans waste in traffic jams on Mars in 2525 be measured in Earth-hours or Mars-hours?

  • Vooch

    Musk is a extreme suburbanite in his thinking. It’s as if Robert Moses was redbone in Musk.

    the paradox is of course that he could cycle fastfrom Space X to his LAX terminal is only they had PBLs.

  • Michael

    Sorry Elon. Doesn’t work. Nationwide, the average bus does 27 boarding per hour (this is a level which casual observers would call “empty” as fewer than half the seats would be filled on average during the length of the trip). On higher performing routes, it can be over 100 boarding per hour using a standard 40 foot bus. A typical American car is 16 feet. With all the software in the world & self-driving fantasy, there’s no way you can use cars to do 10+ custom boarding per hour to reach the levels of even an “empty” bus.

  • Asher Of LA

    Agreed, the dream of the 50s is alive and well with Musk. “An electric car in every carport! A single family home with a solar roof over every head!”

    Musk could do wonders by building ebikes and electric buses. Nope.

    Thankfully, others are hard at work on creating compelling alternatives (BYD and Proterra, Navya, dockless bikes, et Al)

  • Vooch

    I imagine Musk in grade school discovered a box of 1940s Popular mechanics magazine and spent every waking moment studying the future within.

  • Asher Of LA
  • Kevin Withers

    Just love it when Angie talks down to people like Musk. She is obviously much more intelligent and more productive as an individual. PS: When will she buy out SpaceX?

  • Jeremy

    Musketeers talk about Elon Musk the way Tom Cruise talks about L Ron Hubbard.

    People hate the “nanny state”, but they love the “daddy state”. They want some wealthy guy to tell them where to go and what to do and protect them.

  • A serial killer might indeed be on your bus. A serial killer can also be tailgating your car, or turning while you walk in a crosswalk.

  • Vooch

    yup – Musk found these in the attic and salvated to these

  • SD70MACMAN

    Sweet, an ad-hominem attack. How creative and persuasive.

