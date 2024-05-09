Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines Fight a Suburban War

The way Politico lays out the battle lines, it's not just drivers versus transit users, but urban transit users versus suburban ones.

12:01 AM EDT on May 9, 2024

Transportation officials are looking to boost service and capacity on commuter rail lines to meet the demands of the 21st century gig economy. Image: Mark Norman Francis

  • Transit agencies are facing a chicken-and-egg conundrum as they try to claw their way out of pandemic ridership holes: Suburban voters want better service, but they're not willing to pay for it until they actually get it. So suburban lawmakers routinely oppose transit funding even though many of their constituents use it to commute to work. (Politico)
  • Redirecting road funding, reducing speeds and setting aside more space for people who actually use the road are the keys to achieving Vision Zero (The Conversation). The most important part of this formula is safer speeds, according to Smart Growth America.
  • The Sorbonne professor who coined the term "15-minute city" for neighborhoods where everything is within a short walk or bike or transit ride has a new book out. (CityLab)
  • What if Seattle progressives used the power of the purse to influence transportation choices, such as implementing congestion pricing, subsidizing e-bikes, taxing heavy vehicles and requiring employers to pay for transit? (The Urbanist)
  • A 2013 North Carolina law aimed at political corruption had the unintended consequence of making it almost impossible to spend state funds on bike or pedestrian projects. (The Assembly)
  • The Massachusetts Senate proposed fare-free regional transit in its version of the state budget. (Spectrum News)
  • Amtrak and Brightline are competing to provide high-speed rail between Cleveland and Chicago. (Neotrans Blog)
  • One particular road construction project illustrates how much Dallas hates pedestrians. (D Magazine)
  • It seems counterintuitive, but Honolulu bikeshare Biki is hoping that raising rates will allow it to attract more users by replenishing and modernizing its fleet. (Civil Beat)
  • A Tallahassee city commissioner is pushing for Vision Zero after a hit-and-run driver killed a Florida State student. (Democrat)
  • Complaining about other drivers is Houston's favorite pastime. (Houston Public Media)
  • South Carolina is kinda sorta cracking down on the "Carolina Squat," a pickup truck with a lifted front that blinds oncoming drivers and makes pedestrians even harder to see. (Car Buzz)
  • Much like automakers today, 19th century Cincinnati streetcar companies apparently had no qualms about how many pedestrians they killed. (Cincinnati Magazine)
  • Skate parks can revitalize underutilized public spaces. (Reasons to Be Cheerful)

