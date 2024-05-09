Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines Fight a Suburban War
The way Politico lays out the battle lines, it's not just drivers versus transit users, but urban transit users versus suburban ones.
The 30% of Non-Driving Americans Must Form a Movement: A Conversation with Anna Zivarts
"At the end of the day, there are going to be folks who still can't drive and can't afford to drive — and there are still going to be a lot of us."
How Car-Centric Cities Make Caring For Families Stressful — Particularly For Women
Women do a disproportionate share of the care-related travel their households rely on — and car-focused planning isn't making matters easier.
Wednesday’s Headlines Build Green
A new bill dubbed "Build Green" would replace many of the climate-friendly elements Sen. Joe Manchin insisted on stripping from the Inflation Reduction Act.
E-Bikes and Creating Financially Sustainable Bike Share Programs
The number of customers using bike share in the U.S. and Canada is now at an all-time high thanks to e-bikes.