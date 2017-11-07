Excellent Uber Ad Distills the Problem With Uber in Crowded Cities

There's just not enough space for everyone to get around in cars, Uber points out.
There's just not enough space for everyone to get around in cars, Uber points out.

In a brilliant new spot, Uber inadvertently lays out exactly why its for-hire vehicles won’t solve transportation headaches in crowded cities.

Produced by the Swedish agency Forsman & Bodenfors, “Boxes” shows people moving around Bangkok streets in clunky cardboard appendages meant to represent cars. By stripping away the gloss, anonymity, and cultural connotations of car exteriors and leaving only their bulk, the ad brilliantly highlights why moving around in single-occupancy vehicles is so absurd in an urban context. There’s just not enough space for everyone to get around this way.

It’s a great ad for transitways or bike lanes or any transportation mode more spatially efficient than cars. But Uber suggests that its service — which mostly ferries around single passengers in automobiles — is somehow the solution to the problem.

The more we learn about the effect of Uber and similar services, the clearer it becomes that these claims are misleading. Uber is exacerbating congestion in the most crowded parts of New York City, and recent research indicates that ride-hailing apps in other major American cities divert trips from transit and increase the number of cars on the road.

There’s certainly a place for these services in the transportation ecosystem, but they’re not a solution to moving large numbers of people in crowded cities. No app, no matter how user-friendly, can turn cars into a congestion fix.

  • If anything, those boxes are rather too small.

  • steely

    Uber owes a debt to Hermann Knoflacher, the originator of the walkmobile https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hermann_Knoflacher

  • Alex Clifford

    What would be a good idea is like an Uber for bus and minibus routes. Using their data on average journey originations and destinations they could set up new routes that collect all the journeys that municipal buses don’t service well.

  • Only Bananas

    Instead of cars on the road carrying 1 passenger for 100% of the trip, we’ll now have cars on a longer trip not carrying a passenger for a portion of it. And that reduces congestion how?

  • farazs

    Like Uber would pass up the opportunity to earn a buck. Their objective is to keep all of their drivers occupied all of the time. They already have data and it shows that their best chance of meeting the objective is in dense areas with lots of trips from every where to every where. People on routes that municipal buses don’t service well already relying on personal transport. People on routes that municipal buses serve have already given up on personal transport because it is obviously painful – they’re easy picking.

