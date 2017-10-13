Uber and Lyft Are Cannibalizing Transit in Major American Cities

New research from UC Davis shows that cities must strengthen transit in response to the growth of ride-hailing services.

If cities don't act decisively to prioritize bus and rail service, more riders will switch to ride-hailing in a vicious cycle of increasing traffic and declining transit quality. Photo: Oran Viriyincy/Flickr
If cities don't act decisively to prioritize bus and rail service, more riders will switch to ride-hailing in a vicious cycle of increasing traffic and declining transit quality. Photo: Oran Viriyincy/Flickr

The arrival of ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft has led to more car traffic and less transit ridership in major American cities, according to a new study from researchers at UC Davis [PDF]. The results of their first-of-its-kind survey strongly suggest that large cities must take steps to prioritize and strengthen transit service in response to the growth of ride-hailing apps.

Unlike previous surveys that attempted to assess the effect of ride-hailing and car-sharing, which tended to be based on self-selected samples of people who use a particular service, Regina Clewlow and Gouri Shankar Mishra of UC Davis sampled the general population. They randomly surveyed 4,094 adults living in both urban and suburban areas of Boston, Chicago, New York, Seattle, DC, Los Angeles, and the Bay Area.

A large share of ride-hailing traffic is substituting for more efficient modes of transportation, they found. Between 49 percent to 61 percent of ride-hailing trips would have been made by transit, biking, or walking, or would not have been made at all, if the services were not available, according to the survey responses. In other words, Uber and Lyft are adding to traffic congestion.

After people start using ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft, they are 6 percent less likely to ride the bus and 3 percent less likely to ride light rail. But ride-hailing apps did lead to a net increase in heavy rail use, which might indicate their use as a last-mile connection to stations beyond walking distance:

Among adults who use ride hailing apps like Uber, bus ridership dropped 6 percent, a recent study found. Graph: UC Davis
Chart: UC Davis

Ride-hailing services also appear to reduce drunk driving, with 38 percent of users saying they get regularly hire rides to get to bars and parties.

And they reduce car ownership, with about 9 percent of people who use the services reporting that they’ve gotten rid of at least one vehicle. Clewlow and Mishra caution that this is a smaller effect than previous research has suggested, however, and that decisions to own a car are primarily influenced by “socio-demographic, attitudinal, and built environment” factors.

Ride-hailing users tend to be younger, college-educated, higher-income people who live in urban areas. The 33 percent usage rate among people making more than $150,000 a year is more than double the 15 percent rate among people making less than $30,000.

The implications for transit riders are troubling. More affluent people are opting for ride-hailing because it’s faster and more reliable than transit. This creates a vicious cycle where additional ride-hailing trips cause more congestion, which slows down transit — a dynamic that has been documented in New York by analyst Bruce Schaller. People who can’t afford an Uber fare are left with even worse bus service.

kgf
People say they switch from transit to ride-hailing because transit is slow, unreliable, and unavailable. Chart: UC Davis

Put it all together and Clewlow and Mishra’s research suggests that cities have to strengthen and improve transit service in response to the growth of ride-hailing. They recommend dedicating street space to high-occupancy vehicles like buses and adopting policies like congestion pricing to counteract the rising traffic caused by ride-hailing services in central cities.

Ride-hailing services can be a helpful addition to transportation systems, curbing car ownership, reducing drunk driving, and complementing transit networks. But if cities and transit agencies don’t take action to improve the quality of bus and rail service, Uber and Lyft can end up doing more harm than good, clogging streets and cannibalizing transit.

  Older Comments
 
  • GlobalLA

    Which is more an AFTER THOUGHT…

    “Clew low and Mishra caution that this is a smaller effect than previous research has suggested, however, and that decisions to own a car are primarily influenced by “socio-demographic, attitudinal, and built environment” factors.”

    Was born in L.A. and lived here most of my life. The biggest factor I see is the first mile, last mile convenience factor, which I mention. But it’s okay if you don’t care, you think whatever you want…

  • GlobalLA

    Yes, allowing mixed-use zoning and communities where mass transit can satisfy short-trip travel will tremendously reduce hours of commuting time. However, there will always be a dynamic ceiling for that. People will always have the need to choose when and where they want to travel. It’s an expression of their FREEDOM and CHOICE. It’s been part of the American dream and always will be in the future. I think your thoughts are a big part of that answer, but not necessarily the “real” answer.

  • GlobalLA

    Great points Joe. You also have to consider how we have “progressed” as a nation from a cultural and political point of view. As we have become more diverse, understand we are also competing among more conflicting interests. I agree we haven’t advanced as much as we would want, I share many of those ideas you have written. Unfortunately, I think we have lost our collective drive to strive as a nation. Instead, we have granulated national goals into segmental and local ideologies competing for time, energy, and resources.

  • Baloo Uriza

    So you’re living someplace where gas taxes actually pay for the roads, and doesn’t fight wars to deflate the cost of oil? https://uspirg.org/reports/usp/who-pays-roads

  • TakeFive

    Roads are paid for by those who use and/or benefit from them: the American taxpayer. A small percentage will come from foreign tourists and property owners.

  • baklazhan

    “Touts” conjures the image of someone actively trying to drum up business by approaching and soliciting people, which is kind of the opposite of uber.

    I think “cabs” is fine. App-based cab if you need to make the distinction. Even Uber was originally named Ubercab.

  • Baloo Uriza

    However, and this is the crux of the situation, when there’s a lack of pedestrian, bicycle and transit infrastructure on those roads, the road is only serving car owners and truckers. If you want what you said to be true, start pushing for complete streets instead of just calling it good halfway through.

  • TakeFive

    Different topic and I happen to be a yuge fan of transit and where I come from all buses do use the roads. In fact it’s important to maintain those roads as many people don’t like riding buses on bad roads. Additionally, bad roads increases maintenance cost for buses.

    BTW, most Americans take for granted the goods and services they rely on for their daily needs but would scream if they couldn’t readily access them. Most of that comes courtesy of those trucks you referenced.

  • Baloo Uriza

    What good’s that, though, if you can’t get to the store easily? People who don’t own cars are paying into infrastructure, which if it doesn’t have bicycle, pedestrian and actually good transit facilities, are excluding them specifically. They’re getting screwed to pay to make driving your car cheaper. And my pickup. And your rich neighbor’s RV.

    It’s not that hard to design infrastructure with everyone in mind. And often it’s a lot cheaper. Yet, we’re stuck on this notion that more cars cheaper is better somehow, even when it makes our cities suck ass, more expensive and less attractive to live in.

  • com63

    Agreed. I gave up a car and fully depend on transit and uber/lyft now for gaps that transit cannot fill. It works just fine and I guarantee I cause less traffic than before. Seems like the easy solution is to just give more priority to buses so they are a competitive option to uber/lyft.

  • TakeFive

    I support ALL infrastructure. Even though I’m among the 90% of car owners who provide 95% of the funding for transit used by maybe 10% of the population (CO & AZ), I’ve always voted for transit just as I’ve always voted to support schools. Even though… https://news.usc.edu/126791/how-transit-affects-job-seekers-the-first-and-last-mile-to-the-station-make-all-the-difference/

    The researchers found that car commuters in low-income neighborhoods in San Diego have about 30 times greater job accessibility than those who take public transit.

  • Ethan

    Would you agree that if there’s very few people spread far apart using Lyft Line, long detours happen to pick them up and drop them off? Whereas if and once Lyft Line can get a critically large number of users, detours will be short and trip times will be shorter?

  • Ethan

    I know TNC drivers are commuting into the city and adding traffic, but IF more people who currently drive solo and don’t work for a TNC would use Lyft Line and UberPool, then demand for TNC vehicles would drop proportionately and fewer TNC cars would be on the streets.

  • Baloo Uriza

    Being a car owner means more like, 40-something percent, depending on the state. Less than that, if your state has sales tax like Oklahoma. Drivers are in the funding minority for funding transportation resources used for all modes in all 50 states.

    Granted, I live in Oklahoma and I own a full size pickup, but even I realize that the 3% of my sales taxes that go to local transportation and the half of my state sales taxes that go to state “transportation” are going entirely to subsidizing my pickup truck and every other car owner. The amount that goes to bicycling, sidewalks, and the bus service, is literally a negligible rounding error even if I spend millions of dollars purely on gas tax by running my truck more hours per day than there are in a week.

    Meanwhile, Halfie with no legs and a wheelchair is waiting until Monday morning to get his bus, and anyone who wants to go to IHOP is either forced to own a car, or grow a massive pair of balls and take the whole lane to bike or walk to get there, because there’s no sidewalks, no bike lanes and no shoulders.

  • TakeFive

    Interesting…. Not sure where you’re pulling your 40-something figure? Just a guess it’s a per capita number which doesn’t interest me. Just between you, me and the lamp post neither am I interested in coastal cities. They’re Big Boys and can fend for themselves. I’m more interested in flyover county including the American heartland.

    I’ve heard good things about OKC creating a more livable city and various revitalization efforts. That said I’m not surprised that 93% of commuters drive to work according to U.S. News. https://realestate.usnews.com/places/oklahoma/oklahoma-city BTW, I’m looking forward to Thursday Nov 09 when the Thunder visit the Nuggets at the Pepsi Center.

  • JZ71

    Since transit is heavily subsidized by the taxpayers, while Uber and Lyft aren’t, maybe the answer needs to be subsidizing ride-sharing costs for currently-transit-dependent (poor) riders instead of “strengthening” transit (throwing more money at the “problem”)?

  • kevd

    “livery cab” works.
    So does “car service” (which used to be summoned by telephone.

  • KJ

    Dedicated transit lanes are needed (although this is difficult politically). In examples like the above crowded city (see picture in article), at least two of the lanes should be devoted to transit to allow buses to pass.

  • jamesbeaz

    “Fortunately, Americans in the U.S. tend toward optimism and innovation.”

    Are you kidding me?

    “No, we can’t” do single-payer.

    “No, we can’t” build high-quality BRT.

    “No, we can’t” clean up the subway stations.

    “No, we can’t” do platform edge doors.

    America is the most pessimistic place I’ve ever been.

  • RGD

    It results in different usage patterns of the rail network. Certain kinds of rail win, others lose. I think what the article is trying to say is that it only provides benefits if integrated correctly. It doesn’t help if it replaces trains or buses; it does help if it replaces private cars.

  • RGD

    I think it depends on where you live. I have seen much more cynicism in the North. But who invented the personal computer? The smartphone? The internet? How about electric lighting? Aviation? The telephone? Which is the only nation to put a man on the moon? Which nation ultimately became the proof of concept for a democratic government? There is one answer to all of these questions: the US. Innovative? Yes.

    Unfortunately, we seem to not have much imagination when it comes to transportation…

    As for optimism, that depends on where you live. I’ve found that some regions are quite cynical and pessimistic, while others are much more optimistic.

    For those of you feel that the inventive America died a long time ago, to some extent it did: it became dormant as cities declined. When they come back, and they will, then we will once again have the full American ingenuity revived.

  • RGD

    We will be on mars by 2022, as I recall (privately funded US venture). We lost some steam when we moved to the suburbs. Now they have no jobs, and no new job growth. See how many new houses out there sell over the course of the next few years compared to what happens to land values downtown.

 Older Comments
 

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

What the Price of Parking Shows Us About Cities

By Joe Cortright |
Cross-posted from City Observatory.  Earlier, we rolled out our parking price index, showing the variation in parking prices among large US cities. Gleaning data from ParkMe, a web-based directory of parking lots and rates, we showed how much it cost to park on a monthly basis in different cities. There’s a surprising degree of variation: […]

Can Ride-Hailing Apps Become More Like Buses and Less Like Taxis?

By Angie Schmitt |
A big part of reducing car traffic involves using cars more efficiently. Ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft are supposedly assisting in this transition by making car ownership less necessary. But even though both companies operate carpool-type services, most of their business still comes from single passenger trips. Other ride-hailing companies are all about shared trips. Network blog Cap’n Transit has […]

Does It Make Sense for Transit Agencies to Pay for “Last Mile” Uber Trips?

By Angie Schmitt |
Should transit agencies subsidize short “last-mile” Uber trips to expand transit access for people who live outside comfortable walking distance of a train station? Columbus, Ohio, has proposed something along these lines as part of its application for U.S. DOT’s Smart City Challenge. The city is one of seven finalists competing for a $50 million federal grant. New technologies associated with ride-hailing services […]

No, Uber’s Not Going to Replace Buses, But It Can Complement Them

By Angie Schmitt |
Not a day goes by without a raft of stories about “new mobility” providers — ride-hailing companies like Uber or car-share services like Car2Go that have tapped into recent technological advances to provide new ways to get around. In a new report, “Private Mobility, Public Interest” [PDF], TransitCenter deflates some of the hype surrounding these services while laying out […]