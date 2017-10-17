The Persistent Racial Disparities of Motor Vehicle Pollution

Black and brown neighborhoods are exposed to pollution from big roads at elevated rates, with serious negative consequences for public health. Photo: Ken Lund/Flickr
The environmental racism that’s part of our transportation system doesn’t announce itself out loud. It doesn’t march down the street carrying tiki torches.

But if you look at the outcomes of public policy over the years, the result has been systemic disadvantages for predominantly black and brown neighborhoods, be it in the form of higher pedestrian fatality rates or worse access to jobs.

Air quality expert Tim Kovach recently came across new research showing how racial and class disparities continue to linger in exposure to air pollution from cars and trucks.

Racial discrimination in housing and transportation policy going back generations led to elevated rates of vehicle pollution-related health problems in communities of color, which tend to be closer to big roads and highways. While recent government efforts to clean up tailpipe emissions have lowered air pollution across the board, racial disparities persist in exposure to fine particles from motor vehicles, Kovach reports:

In a study published last month in Environmental Health Perspectives, three researchers from the Universities of Minnesota and Washington examined disparities in exposure to transportation-related air pollution (TRAP) by race and socioeconomic status from 2000 to 2010.

As the authors note, racial minorities and low-income households are significantly more likely to live near major roads, which exposes them to nearly three times the level of TRAP. While efforts to clean up vehicles helped reduce nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels by 37% from 2000-2010 in the US, we do not know how this affected disparities in exposure.

In order to explore this question, the authors analyzed the relationship between TRAP exposure and demographic data at the Census block level in 2000 and 2010.

In 2000, the block groups with the highest share of nonwhite residents had NO2 concentrations that were 13.2 parts per billion (ppb) higher than the block groups with the lowest nonwhite share. By 2010, this difference had fallen to 8.9 ppb, suggesting that the greatest reductions occurred in those communities with the highest level of exposure.

But the absolute reduction disappeared when the authors considered relative changes. In 2000, the block groups with the greatest share of nonwhite residents had 2.5 times higher levels of NO2 than the whitest block groups; by 2010, this disparity had actually increased to 2.7-fold.

The authors concluded that “eliminating disparities may require additional policies and interventions that target the underlying causes of environmental injustice.” This is not how we typically approach environmental issues, particularly air pollution.

With Trump in the White House, federal action to address these disparities isn’t in the cards any time soon. But motivated state, regional, and local agencies should be taking action to eliminate them.

  • Step 1: Bury and/or remove asthmaways (highways), especially in urban cores.

    Step 2: Incentivize mass transit.

    Step 3: Recognize that TNCs, AVs, and the Hyperloop won’t solve these problems; increasing EV use nowhere near enough either!

  • reasonableexplanation

    Why would increasing EV use not be enough? Presumably when the vast majority of cars are electric, the only local emissions from vehicles will be brake and tire dust.

    Hell, just the improvements in ICEs over the last few decades have made a huge difference; stand near the exhaust of a car made in the last 10 years and compare the smell to one made in the 90’s and the difference is night and day.

  • Joe R.

    Unless it’s an SUV or anything diesel. That said, enough junk comes out of the exhaust of even newer cars to make me physically ill. Yes, they’re cleaner, but I’ll be happy when the majority of vehicles are electric.

    EVs will also help considerably with brake dust, given that they’ll be using the motor to slow down most of the time, instead of the brakes.

  • reasonableexplanation

    No question diesel is naaaasty. Hence the hope for EVs to be the majority of vehicles sooner than later. We’ll get there, don’t worry.

    The brake dust thing I’m not 100% sure on; on the one hand, yes regen braking is a thing, but the last bit of braking (like stopping for a light in a city) is done on the regular pads. Plus, given that EVs are much heavier than comparable ICE cars, there’s more demand on the braking system overall. Take a look at the brake rotors on a tesla: they’re massive.

  • Carl S

    Even though this talks about disadvantaged people, I see those with >$75000 income and a college or graduate degree have the highest NO2 concentration. Maybe that is because they choose to live in areas like the more expensive parts of Manhattan that have high pollution due to the concentration of cars.

  • Jeffrey Baker

    Kinetic energy is quadratic in velocity, so the last bit of braking (converting kinetic energy to heat) involves very little energy. Braking from 5 to zero is only 1% as much braking as from 50 to zero.

  • TakeFive

    The researchers found that car commuters in low-income neighborhoods in San Diego have about 30 times greater job accessibility than those who take public transit.

    …according to the study’s lead author, Marlon Boarnet, a professor of public policy and chair of the department of urban planning and spatial analysis at the USC Price School of Public Policy. https://news.usc.edu/126791/how-transit-affects-job-seekers-the-first-and-last-mile-to-the-station-make-all-the-difference/

    I think having always lived west of the Mississippi I have a different view. I see it as more of a cost-of-living choice than discrimination by intent. In any case, I’d rather pick my battles and for me it would be accessible and affordable health care.

  • Jason

    …who’s making $75k a year and owning a car in Manhattan?

  • What I mean is that increasing EV use won’t necessarily decrease non-EV use, unless we replace non-EVs with EVs (including trucks).

    This ameliorates – but does not eliminate – the pollution problem, nor will it address the mobility problem or the congestion problem; these can’t be solved through cleaner cars alone. You need fewer cars period (and especially fewer urban highways).

    (For the record, I’m a proponent of EVs; what I’m not a fan is the powers-that-be using these – and AVs – to distract from the problem of crumbling and/or insuffient transit infrastructure.)

  • Not everyone has such freedom of choice; I’d imagine that many individuals live in expensive cities by virtue of employment (or prohibitive moving costs), or some other combination.

    As for affordable health care; I agree. (I’m a proponent of single-payer and standardized health pricing.) That makes some infrastructural issues more significant, especially in urban areas where highways – or asthmaways as I now call them – impose significant costs.

    As an example, the Cross-Bronx *alone* is projected to cost NY over $1.7 *billion* over the next 10 years in wasted time, gas, and pollution:

    http://nerdytalk.nerdynel.me/2017/10/12/155minmiserycbx/

    Now imagine adding the costs imposed by the rest of NYC’s highways, then add the costs imposed by all other urban highways. (And this isn’t even counting congested local streets!)

  • reasonableexplanation

    Why wouldn’t increasing EV use decrease non-EV use? That’s kind of the whole point.

  • Carl S

    I didn’t say they owned a car. I’m saying some of those making more than $75000 (it doesn’t specify a cap on the upper end of that range) are choosing to live in the more polluted areas like Greenwich Village, Gramercy and SoHo and that must be why they have the highest concentration of NO2.

  • Joe R.

    Under single payer with health care costs paid via taxes there would be a huge incentive to bring down health care costs. Getting people out of automobiles is a great way to do that. Having government run research facilities, drug manufacturing, and hospitals is another. Those can deliver health care at the actual cost, with no profits going to shareholders or CEOs. Moreover, there would be heavy incentive to rely on low-cost solutions like lifestyle changes instead of expensive drugs or surgical procedures.

    Under our present system no such incentive exists. In fact, there’s a perverse incentive to suck as much money from people as possible via insurance premiums, hospital bills, prescription drugs, and so forth. I’ve often said there’s probably a cure for cancer sitting in a vault someplace but it’ll never see the light of day so long as we have a profit-driven health care system. Cancer is big business. As is heart disease and obesity-related ailments in general.

  • Joe R.

    Don’t forget the Tesla is designed and marketed as a sports car. It needs those huge rotors to haul it down faster than regen braking can manage. For normal cars doing normal stops regen can provide all but the last bit of braking. Trains work the same way. They decelerate to anywhere from 1 to 5 mph on the motors alone. The last bit of braking is provided by the friction brakes (except in emergency stops where the friction brakes only are used).

  • Joe R.

    You really need a household income >$200K to be living in most of Manhattan. $75K is maybe $50K after taxes. Figure 25% savings, 25% for retirement, and that leaves you about $2,000 a month for everything else. In many parts of Manhattan rents are over $3,000. Of course, maybe you could pay $3,000+ a month rent if you want to do something really stupid like spend 75% of your take-home pay just for housing, and not save a dime. Most financial planners will tell you that’s living dangerously. It also means living paycheck-to-paycheck. That puts you one paycheck away from being homeless all the time.

  • Carl S

    According to City Data, Two Bridges has a median household income of $55000, Stuyvesant Town has a median household income of $85000, the East Village has a median household income of $76000, Kips Bay has a median household income of $101,000, Lenox Hill has a median household income of $115,000 and Yorkville has a median household income of $97000

  • Vooch

    remove all urban superhighways and simply restore the pre-existing street grid

    the land once blighted would bloom with housing and jobs

  • Joe R.

    What are the typical rents? Everything I’ve read about finances says you shouldn’t spend over 25% of your take-home pay on housing. If lots of people in this city are doing that, then they’re living beyond their means.

  • An increase in EV use will only decrease non-EV use if:

    1) EVs *replace* non-EVs, and/or
    2) Overall traffic levels remain constant or drop (that is, the ratio of EVs to non-EVs rises).

    (1) is many years away (mind you, I *want* this to happen!), and traffic levels have *risen* in recent years, countering (2).

    You’d have to phase out combustion-engine vehicles *and* disincentivize driving (i.e. reduce traffic) to achieve the reduced/eliminated pollution goal. Perhaps we’re already en route to that (albeit VERY slowly), but in the meantime, there are other things we can do – namely, transit/walking/biking investments and highway reform.

  • Carl S

    Actually, about 50% of apartment units in NYC are rent stabilized and other people are lucky enough to have bought units before prices started to rise. Yes, people are willing to spend a large portion of their income to live in Manhattan. This article shows Manhattanites put 49.1% of their income towards rent. Brooklyn and Bronx are even higher percentages but the income may also be less.
    http://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local/NYC-New-Yorkers-Spend-Nearly-23-of-Income-on-Rent-in-2016-StreetEasy-376497101.html

  • joshua blumenkopf

    Part of the problem is that emission standards get stricter and stricter with new cars, yet we let old cars stay on the road (especially in LA where cars last longer). For poor people emission standards raise prices on new cars and encourage people to keep older, polluting cars, so poor neighborhoods have more emissions. A move away from standards and towards higher gas tax would be benificial.

  • Joe R.

    That’s just incredible. You’re one paycheck away from disaster when you’re spending that much for a roof over your head. If not for the fact I’m living in a paid-for house I’d have left NYC once average rents got much over $500 a month.

  • John Crane

    “Environmental racism”? Most traffic is in urban areas. Many more people of color live in urban areas. So it stands to reason that pollution will be higher. Pollution is also higher in predominantly white Portland Oregon than predominantly black rural Mississippi. This is a lazy attempt to race-bait without any substantial merit.

    When you throw around the word “racism” where it doesn’t exist, the word loses any meaning.

  • tiabgood

    Environmental Racism is a phrase that has been around at last since the late 80s (that was the first time I ever heard the phrase from a UMich Professor). Even in urban areas, highways tend to either be built more below street level or around the more affluent areas and above ground in black neighborhoods. Go ahead, have a look around the demographics in an urban area for the years that certain highways are built. This does mean something.

    West Oakland is a perfect example of this, not only did they build major above ground highways surrounding and through the neighborhood, the powers that be could not be bothered with the expense of keeping the train as a subway, it comes above ground creating enough noise that it destroyed the black owned businesses in that area, and then back underground for the downtown and uptown neighborhoods. This was not a coincidence. West Oakland was a thriving black neighborhood that was destroyed by the lack of caring by the white city planners.

  • reasonableexplanation

    New cars aren’t actually more expensive in any real sense, when adjusted for inflation (it’s a common misconception).

    An automatic corolla in 1990 sold for $9,218, which in 2017 dollars is $17,858.

    The price of a new 2017 corolla is $18,500. And that 2017 corolla has mpg rating of 28 city/36 highway (compared to 19/26 for the 1990 corolla).

  • GregKamin

    You’re being selective. Why not take instead some other Bay Area freeways?

    Like 101 that goes above ground through sylvan, affluent, white Marin County?

    Or 280 that goes above ground through and past some of the most affluent communities in the (mostly white and Asian) south bay and peninsula?

    Or 580 that is above ground and connects mostly white towns like Livermore, Pleasanton and Dublin?

    The reality is that Oakland is the transportation center of the Bay Area and so it has a lot of infrastructure, which includes the port, an airport, various rail systems and, yes, some roads.

    The only real example that stands out to me is how Berkeley undergrounded BART so its affluent white residents would not have to see and hear BART trains. But they don’t pollute, do they?

  • Michael

    My neighborhood is surrounded by the sewage treatment facility, the coal power plant, a 10-story tall interstate highway, and 50 acre superfund site. We consistently vote against these things, but they are of “regional importance.”

