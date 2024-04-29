Today's Headlines
Monday's Headlines Reconnect With Pete
More than $3 billion is flowing out of the White House to help correct infrastructure mistakes in Black communities.
How the Myth that ‘100 Companies’ Are Responsible for Climate Change Hides the True Impact of Automobility
Let's resist the tidy narrative about how “57 companies" are ruining the planet. We all are ruining the planet. And we all must change.
Friday’s Headlines Are Down on Highways
Two outlets recently featured articles on the harmful effects of ongoing freeway projects.
Commentary: There is Zero Ambiguity to the West Portal Tragedy
What happened in West Portal was entirely predictable and preventable. The city must now close Ulloa to through traffic and make sure it can never happen again.
Talking Headways Podcast: Details of Development Reform in Minnesota, Part I
Jim Kumon of Electric Housing discusses his work as a developer and urban policy educator in the Twin Cities.