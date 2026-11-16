State DOTs are Failing on Transportation; Can New Leaders Reverse Course?

Only 13 of all 50 state-level DOTs are earning a passing grade, a new analysis finds — and most, if not all, are failing to reach even their own goals.

According to a new report card by nonprofit Transportation for America, highway agencies across the country aren’t just failing to measure up to the expectations of biking, walking, and transit advocates, but even to achieve more modest improvements that drivers are demanding, too.

“They repeatedly say they want to improve state-of-repair and safety outcomes, but we are not seeing those improvements,” said report author Joseph Womble.

The report graded each state’s agency based on five commonly-cited objectives, including improving roadway safety, maintenance of infrastructure, and investment in non-car travel modes. It also considered the agency’s efforts to reduce the severity of congestion and the cost of transportation for residents.

Safety outcomes, particularly for pedestrians, has the largest bearing on a score at 40 percent. Maintenance accounts for 30 percent, and the final three factors each account for 10 percent.

Of the mere 13 states that avoided an ‘F’, only Minnesota managed a ‘C’, while the other 12 landed in the ‘D’ range. And that has real consequences for residents in the worst-performing states, who are forced to endure crumbling roads, a higher cost of daily travel, and more lives taken by car dependency.

“It doesn’t have to be this way,” Womble said.

With a major shakeup coming to many state legislatures, though, Womble sees potential for bold change. He points out that state elected officials have significant influence over DOT matters, including appointing agency directors.

“There is a real opportunity with all these news governors and state legislators to think about this issue differently,” he added.

The Democrats all but swept the midterms, gaining control of a majority of state legislatures for the first time in 16 years, The Hill reported. While their success by no means guarantees improved transportation options, a crystal-clear mandate might help to sway them — particularly when it comes to residents’ wallets.

Transportation is the second-highest expense for the average American household, but the cost is much lower for those who don’t need to drive. If newly-elected officials want to bring down costs, holding their DOTs accountable is a strong first step.

“This election was about affordability,” Womble said.

If DOTs can seize the moment to make big changes, Womble says they can bring their scores up next year.

Transportation for America rewarded states that at last made an effort, like Georgia, which has made headways in maintaining state roads and bridges since 2018. Those efforts bumped its state-of-repair score up to a ‘D’ — though it still landed an ‘F’ overall.

“There’s a lot of opportunities to make cultural change,” Womble said. “Really push your DOT to change how they approach these problems.”