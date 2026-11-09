Skip to content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines Come Heavy or Not at All

The Transport Workers Union takes aim at Amtrak's new policy allowing guns onboard trains.
12:01 AM EST on November 9, 2026
Monday’s Headlines Come Heavy or Not at All
Photo: Ian Abbott
  • Next year Amtrak will start allowing passengers to bring guns aboard trains, a policy a union official described as “sheer lunacy.” (USA Today)
  • Voters passed 22 of 26 transit measures on municipal ballots last Tuesday with a total value of $31 billion. (Engineering News & Record)
  • Transit agencies will need that extra funding with the Biden-era Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act expiring and no promise that Congress will renew funding at current levels. (Pew)
  • Yonah Freemark proposes an infrastructure tax credit to reverse the decline in federal funding for transit projects. (Tax Policy Center)
  • Next Sunday the World Day of Remembrance will memorialize the 1 million people killed by drivers worldwide each year. (Vision Zero Network)
  • Republicans in the Pennsylvania Senate previously blocked transit funding, but now that Democrats hold a trifecta, Gov. Josh Shapiro said the money will flow. (River Reporter)
  • A Philadelphia city council member wants to reduce fines for getting caught by a speed camera. (Inquirer; paywall)
  • Drivers killed 61 people in Indianapolis this year through the end of September. (WTHR)
  • Grow Omaha compares that city’s under-construction streetcar with The Hop in Milwaukee.
  • Shreveport received a $2.2 million federal grant for street safety improvements. (KSLA)
  • St. Augustine started a bikeshare network. (Jacksonville Daily Record)
  • Spain’s transport minister has resigned after a high-speed rail crash killed 69 people. (The Guardian)
  • Prague unveiled new design guidelines for trams that include planting grass between the tracks. (Prague Daily)
Share on Facebook Share on X (Twitter) Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of Blake Aued
Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

Read More:

Today's Headlines

More from Streetsblog USA

Advocacy

How to Fight a Freeway 101

November 9, 2026
Streetsblog California |Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV)

The California DMV’s Culture of Obstruction

November 6, 2026
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Frugal Headlines

November 6, 2026
Opinion

Opinion: I (Almost) Killed a Pedestrian With My Car

November 6, 2026
Podcast

Talking Headways Podcast: The Value of Cities

November 5, 2026
See all posts