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Friday’s Frugal Headlines

Save a buck and take the bus!
12:01 AM EST on November 6, 2026
Friday’s Frugal Headlines
Photo: Pictures of Money, CC
  • With the cost of living a major issue for American voters, the American Public Transportation Association reports that using transit instead of driving can save and average of $14,000 a year when fuel, maintenance, insurance, parking and depreciation are taken into account. (Governing)
  • New governors in states like California, Georgia, Colorado and Michigan have a chance to overhaul transportation so that families don’t have to spend a fifth of their income on car ownership. (Natural Resources Defense Council)
  • The Open Markets Institute warns that robotaxis could put control over transportation in the hands of a few big tech companies.
  • Millennial homebuyers want to live in the suburbs, but they also want the suburbs to look a lot more like cities. (Business Insider)
  • What if cities had randomly chosen juries make decisions instead of letting the same handful of NIMBYs with too much time on their hands kill every good idea? (We Can Have Nice Things)
  • Pete Hegseth’s “Fortress America” plan for military bases sounds an awful lot like 15-minute cities. (CleanTechnica)
  • Plans for a new Chesapeake Bay bridge include widening a highway, $40 million for vague transit improvements and “consideration” of a bike lane. (Fox Baltimore)
  • The Houston Metro is spending $4 million on road repairs along bus routes, but some advocates think it should be used to improve bus service instead. (Click 2 Houston)
  • Almost 80 percent of voters in the San Antonio suburb of Converse opted to stay in the VIA transit system. (Texas Public Radio)
  • Los Angeles landlords are turning parking into accessory dwelling units, prompting lawsuits from tenants. (L.A. Times; paywall)
  • Denver’s transit agency is funding free first mile/last mile micromobility. (Mass Transit)
  • It’s taken Seattle almost five years just to build a small parking lot for electric vehicle charging. (The Urbanist)
  • Missoula passed an updated complete streets policy. (Missoulan)
  • Amtrak is promoting snowy views on some of its Northern and mountain routes. (Quartz)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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