Talking Headways Podcast: The Value of Cities
Cities are valuable precisely because there are so many people in them.
By Jeff Wood
10:15 AM EST on November 5, 2026
Jeff Wood is the creator of the Talking Headways podcast and editor of the newsletter The Overhead Wire.
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