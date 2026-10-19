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Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines Are On the Ballot

12:01 AM EDT on October 19, 2026
Monday’s Headlines Are On the Ballot
Photo: Parker Johnson, CC
  • Transit referendums are on the ballot all over the place, and the Rail Passengers Association has you covered on how you should vote. In addition, Bolt has a cheat sheet for all local elections, including said transit referendums.
  • Memphis’ Union Avenue is the stroad to end all stroads. (Wall Street Journal; paywall)
  • A driver who plowed her truck through a soccer field in Wichita and killed two people was released without charges. (New York Times)
  • Top New York Democrats like Mayor Zohran Mamdani are urging parking lot owners to ban ICE from their property. (ABC News)
  • As Austin enacts its Project Connect plan, residents seem to assume that density and affordability are mutually exclusive. (Free Press)
  • Madison is getting a branch of an Amtrak line from Chicago to Milwaukee and St. Paul, thanks to a $218 million federal grant. (WKOW)
  • The Philadelphia city council has asked Mayor Cherelle Parker to make bike lanes around city hall permanent. (CBS News)
  • Shockingly, an Atlanta tech bro claims Beltline transit is unfeasible. (Urbanize Atlanta)
  • Silicon Valley is also opposing transit funding in the Bay Area. (Mother Jones)
  • Kansas City’s Kaufman Stadium has the worst walk rating and worst transit access in Major League Baseball, but the Royals are hoping to change that with a new stadium. (Axios)
  • Citing a traffic death crisis, Bristol officials approved new speed enforcement cameras over the objections of a few outspoken residents. (Press)
  • Of course the big news in Florida’s massive MAGA retirement home The Villages has to do with parking. (Villages News)
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Photo of Blake Aued
Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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