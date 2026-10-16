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Friday Video: When Walkability Isn’t Enough … Even in the Great Cities of Europe

What happens when livable places get overwhelmingly popular before we can build more of them — or when other failures of design and governance make them bad places to live?
12:02 AM EDT on October 16, 2026
Friday Video: When Walkability Isn’t Enough … Even in the Great Cities of Europe
Photo: Still from Safe by Design

What good is a “walkable” city if average people can’t afford to live in it?

That’s just one of the questions asked by this provocative new video from Safe By Design, which argues that even the urbanist darlings of Europe can fall short of their potential when “design, governance, and affordability failures” get involved.

And while livable streets policy itself isn’t responsible for, say, the wave of tourists overwhelming Barcelona or collapsing pedestrian walkways in Naples, it is an interesting reminder that the conversation about building great places can’t stop at the edge of the sidewalk.

Watch this video YouTube.

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