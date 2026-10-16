Friday Video: When Walkability Isn’t Enough … Even in the Great Cities of Europe
What happens when livable places get overwhelmingly popular before we can build more of them — or when other failures of design and governance make them bad places to live?
By Streetsblog
12:02 AM EDT on October 16, 2026
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