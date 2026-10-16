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Today's Headlines

Every Friday’s Headline Is Sacred

When transit funds are wasted, God gets quite irate.
12:05 AM EDT on October 16, 2026
Every Friday’s Headline Is Sacred
Universal Studios
  • Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy may have nine kids, but the self-described “fertility president” tying transit funding to birth rates is not going to help families that fled cities for car-centric suburbs, nor will it help struggling parents who can barely afford a metro card, let alone a car. (Vox)
  • Another of the Trump administration’s priorities is to spend billions of dollars completing an interstate highway system that was actually finished in 1992. (Transportation for America)
  • FedEx is spending $300 million on 2,000 electric delivery trucks, but could save almost three times that much on diesel fuel. (Electrek)
  • In the face of fiscal uncertainty, too often cities make short-sighted cuts, like deferring maintenance on transportation infrastructure, that lead to long-term problems. (Governing)
  • New Trump administration press secretary Katie Zacharia was cited multiple times in Los Angeles for distracted driving. (L.A. Material; registration required)
  • Climate change is causing a Southern California coastal Amtrak line to collapse into the Pacific Ocean, and it could cost $5 billion to fix. (Los Angeles Times)
  • Austin’s main street, Congress Avenue, is getting a major bike- and pedestrian-friendly makeover. (My San Antonio)
  • The Detroit city council is urging the Michigan DOT to prioritize safety on Gratiot Avenue, a major six-lane thoroughfare. (Bridge Detroit)
  • MARTA was expected to roll out new train cars before the World Cup came to Atlanta, but they still haven’t arrived. (Fox 5)
  • A Salt Lake City business owner who almost ran over a cyclist is now on a crusade to get rid of a new bike lane. (KSL)
  • Mass Transit explains how a small New Mexico transit system is shooting for zero emissions.
  • Uber is testing robotaxis in Manchester, England. (The Guardian)
  • A new European initiative will help up to five cities tackle transportation inequality. (Cities Today)
  • Police are arresting Toronto demonstrators trying to stop the Ontario government from ripping up bike lanes. (CTV News)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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