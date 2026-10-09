Skip to content
Bicycling

Friday Video(s): Two Urban Cycling Trips Worth Taking

Choose your own urban cycling adventure: domestic or international edition.
12:02 AM EDT on October 9, 2026
Friday Video(s): Two Urban Cycling Trips Worth Taking
Graphic: Stills from Shifter (Left) and Chicagoans Who Bike (Right)

We’re all ready for the holiday weekend, so let’s take a quick jaunt up to Minneapolis, which has arguably the best cycling network in America — and some lessons to teach other communities about how to create connections for people on two wheels.

And that’s coming from a channel called “Chicagoans Who Bike.” If these ultra-wide, curb-level, full-size-snow-plow-ready paths can overcome the Bears/Vikings rivalry, you know they’ve got to be good.

Or, if you need a longer getaway, head on over to the international terminal to tag along on Shifter’s trip to Shanghai, where the prolific YouTuber unpacks China’s surprising history with the bicycle.

A few decades ago, some of the country’s megacities logged cycling mode share as high as sixty-four percent, absolutely crushing the numbers from far more talked-about bike paradises like Amsterdam and Copenhagen. Today, though, cities like Beijing may still have some of the best bike “hardware” (read: infrastructure) around, but they don’t always have great “software” (read: culture) — though he argues that could change. Watch below to find out why.

Share on Facebook Share on X (Twitter) Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of Streetsblog
Streetsblog
This story is the work of the Streetsblog staff.

Read More:

Bicycling | China | Friday Video | Minneapolis

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog USA

Canada

Talking Headways Podcast: The Long Road to Real Transit Progress

October 8, 2026
Safety

Thursday’s Headlines Are Another Front in the Culture War

October 8, 2026
Advocacy

Does the ‘Week Without Driving’ Give Car-Free Living A Bad Rap?

October 8, 2026
Transit Equity

How Your City Can Pass Its Federal Transit Equity Test and Still Fail Riders

October 8, 2026
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines Come Not to Bury Caesar

October 7, 2026
See all posts