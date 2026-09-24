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Wednesday’s Headlines Are in the Eye of the Beholder

Sen. Joni Ernst's definition of a "boondoggle" is not the same as Streetsblog's. Plus, the bike lane culture war rages on.
12:01 AM EDT on September 24, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines Are in the Eye of the Beholder
Gage Skidmore
  • Before adjourning for the fall, the U.S. House passed Sen. Joni Ernst’s “Billion Dollar Boondoggle Bill.” It’s ostensibly aimed at any late or over-budget transportation project, but Ernst, an Iowa Republican, has chosen to highlight only rail and transit projects as “boondoggles,” not wasteful highways or aviation. (Eno Center for Transportation)
  • The DemograFix podcast discusses how bike lanes became a culture-war wedge issue pitting cities against the suburbs, despite all the evidence showing they’re good policy, and concerns are usually unfounded. (Missing Middle Initiative)
  • While the media pays a lot of attention to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s “fast, free buses” initiative, other cities across the country have quietly and successfully implemented fare-free transit. (Streetsblog USA)
  • A California inspector general’s report warns that high-speed rail could run out of money by the end of 2037, forcing further reductions to the already-shortened route. (Newsweek)
  • Bay Area drivers might regret it if they don’t back a tax hike for transit this November, because they could see their commute times over the Bay Bridge double if transit agencies enter a death spiral. (San Francisco Chronicle)
  • Pittsburgh transit advocates are looking for a bolder plan to redesign bus routes. (WESA)
  • Tennessee is looking to turn 10 acres of state-owned parking around the capitol building in Nashville into a mixed-use development. (News Channel 5)
  • The Atlanta city council approved a resolution calling for a plan to fund a $3.5 billion light rail system on the Beltline. (Fox 5)
  • A former New Orleans Regional Transit Authority executive is back in the mix to become its next CEO. (NOLA.com)
  • The Seattle city council passed a package of street safety bills, with one change beefing up the city DOT’s authority to change roadways in historic districts. (The Urbanist)
  • Fort Worth residents are excited about the possibility of transit-oriented development around rail stations. (Report)
  • After almost 20 years, Denver might finally build a couple blocks of the 5280 Trail. (Denverite)
  • Albuquerque is building protected bike lanes on bus Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. (KRQE)
  • The COVID-19 pandemic largely killed off PARK(ing) Day by normalizing taking space from cars and turning it over to people. But in Toronto, it’s still going strong. (Carbon Upfront!)
  • A study from a the UK’s University of Hertfordshire says that sprawling new developments are often repeating the mistakes of the past by centering driving over transit.
  • London is trying to become more equitable in where it builds bike infrastructure so that all city residents benefit from cleaner air. (Momentum)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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