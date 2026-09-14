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Monday’s Headlines Guzzle Less Gas

The Iran war is making gas expensive, and if drivers want it to be cheaper, they should drive less.
12:01 AM EDT on September 14, 2026
Monday’s Headlines Guzzle Less Gas
Photo: Giorgio Trovato
  • President Trump may inadvertently gotten Americans out of the cars by starting a war with Iran. Gas prices have risen by $100 billion, costing motorists an average of almost $800 each (Jalopnik). Meanwhile, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright admitted that the best way to drive down gas prices right now is to drive less (Business Insider). But without the transit and bike lanes the administration is defunding, how else are people supposed to get where they need to go?
  • The places that will be hurt the most by the Trump administration’s transit cuts are the major cities that provide half the country’s economic output, Howard Chernick writes.
  • Even a guy who doesn’t know how to ride a bike things deriding bike lanes as “DEI” is dumb. (The Guardian)
  • San Francisco residents are arguing over whether it’s OK that cyclists get stuck in streetcar tracks and run over by cars. (Standard)
  • Members have been arrested, but a Los Angeles group that paints crosswalks where the city won’t is still at it. (NBC Los Angeles)
  • Baltimore has a plan to reconnect neighborhoods separated by a “highway to nowhere.” (WMAR)
  • Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms says she’ll fund Georgia transit for the first time if elected governor. (11Alive)
  • The Minnesota Star-Tribune published a guest column in favor of finding the $224 million to continue the Blue Line project.
  • The City of Omaha settled with the owner of a building that partially collapsed during streetcar construction. (Nebraska Public Media)
  • An SUV driver hit and killed a man in a wheelchair on a stretch of road in Fort Wayne, Indiana that has no sidewalks. (WPTA)
  • Common Edge details the mistakes made during Urban Renewal in New Haven — a common tale in many American cities.
  • Runners used to be able to beat Seattle’s “Late 8” bus, but not since it got its own bus lane. (The Urbanist)
  • The “cab car” revolutionized rail travel by allowing trains to easily reverse directions at the end of a track. (The Autopian)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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