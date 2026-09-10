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Thursday’s Headlines Yearn to Breathe Free

Is our children learning? It helps if they have clean air.
12:01 AM EDT on September 10, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines Yearn to Breathe Free
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  • Cleaner air equals smarter children. That was the result of a Columbia University study that found that a reduction in tailpipe pollution, among other sources, in New York City improved toddlers’ cognitive development by 26 percent. Other studies have also shown respiratory benefits when measures like low-emissions zones are implemented. (NY Times)
  • Jake Boyles provides hard proof that interstates are homogenizing the country. (Strong Towns)
  • Robotaxis would be much more useful in rural areas that lack transit than in big cities. (Bloomberg CityLab; paywall)
  • Human backup drivers in robotaxis might not be worth much if they lose their skills while observing most of the time. (The Conversation)
  • Electrek lays out how it’s possible to replace a second car with an e-cargo bike.
  • Lyft was able to convince California voters to classify rideshare drivers as independent contractors, and now CEO Logan Green wants to take Prop 22 nationwide. (Mashable)
  • Chicago’s new regional transportation authority overseeing the CTA, Metra and Pace is up and running. (Eno Center for Transportation)
  • How many bike-riding children have to die before Michigan stops designing roads solely for drivers? (WLNS)
  • At least one Atlanta city council member is onboard with a new plan for light rail along the 22-mile Beltline. (CBS News)
  • Cincinnati’s Connector streetcar has not quite lived up to early expectations, but it’s still carried 7.5 million riders in 10 years, and the numbers are trending up. (Axios)
  • In addition to cutting bus routes and early morning service, Miami-Dade could start charging for the Metromover. (Miami Times)
  • Japanese architects are going to great lengths to provide parking for single-family homes with limited space. (Design Boom)
  • Clearly Ottawa mayoral candidate Alex Lawson hasn’t read “The High Cost of Free Parking.” (CBC)
  • Montreal, too, is in danger of backsliding as Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada puts bike projects under renewed scrutiny. (Momentum)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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