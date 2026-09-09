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Wednesday’s Headlines Are Still Pretty Dirty

Plug-in hybrids are a "greenwashing stunt" that are not much cleaner or fuel efficient than fully gas-powered cars, according to Transport & Environment.
12:01 AM EDT on September 9, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines Are Still Pretty Dirty
A plug-in Toyota Prius. Alexander-93
  • Plug-in hybrids emit six times the amount of greenhouse gases than official testing suggests, according to a new European Union study. The auto industry is opposed to regulations that would bring those figures into line with reality. (Transport & Environment)
  • Density makes cities more productive, but traffic congestion eats up a lot of those benefits. (Brookings)
  • West Coast states are leading the way in exploring new sources of transportation funding to account for more fuel-efficient vehicles and declining gas tax revenue. (Government Technology)
  • House Republicans’ proposed five-year transportation funding bill could result in 25 percent cuts for Milwaukee County transit. (Urban Milwaukee)
  • In response to outrage from transit advocates, the Houston Metro cut jobs and restructured debt rather than cutting rail and bus service as previously planned. (Chronicle; paywall)
  • A new design for Boston’s Blue Hill Avenue keeps a controversial center bus lane while adding more parking, more trees, new sidewalks and a bike path. (WBUR)
  • A Montreal study says that investing in transit brings greater economic development benefits than investing in car infrastructure. (Global News)
  • A small group of Seattle property owners is out to stop a monorail project by disingenuously asking for expensive “improvements” that drive up the cost and demanding more studies. (The Stranger)
  • Amtrak will suspend Virginia-to-D.C. service next month to make critical track upgrades. (Mercury)
  • Fort Worth Report lists the most dangerous intersections in the city.
  • Drivers killed two pedestrians in Wilmington last week, prompting renewed interest in Vision Zero. (WWAY)
  • Darrell Owens delves into the drama over a bike lane in Berkeley that’s been a hot topic on Bluesky. (The Discourse Lounge)
  • If you’re in Toronto and want to gawk at some celebs this week, take the King Street streetcar. It’s being rerouted effective Thursday to pass by an international film festival. (blogTO)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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