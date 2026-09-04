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Friday’s Headlines Are on a Greyhound Bound for Nowhere

Actually, intercity buses go a lot more places now.
12:01 AM EDT on September 4, 2026
Friday’s Headlines Are on a Greyhound Bound for Nowhere
Photo: Courtesy of Flix North America
  • Intercity buses are back: Since Flix acquired Greyhound five years ago, the company has upgraded its fleet, improved on-time performance and added 37 new lines. Cities are also investing in bus terminals after many shut down. That’s more important than ever in an age of high gas prices and the demise of discount airlines. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Stephanie Nakleh gives you all the ammunition you need to argue about induced demand on the internet. (We Can Have Nice Things)
  • Even People picked up on the ridiculous “DEI bike lanes” story.
  • Public transportation is one of the few places where people from different backgrounds still mix. (Northeastern Global News)
  • Chill out, Bellevue residents, Sound Transit’s Crosslake light rail connection didn’t bring in criminals. (Seattle Times)
  • Homeless individuals in Seattle make up 27% of the people killed by drivers, even though they’re just 1.2% of the population. What is the city doing to address that discrepancy? (KIRO)
  • Pittsburgh Regional Transit’s bus redesign is threatened by a looming budget deficit in 2028, unless the Pennsylvania government comes up with a long-term funding solution (Public Source). In Philadelphia, SEPTA is facing similar uncertainty despite better-than-expected revenue (Inquirer).
  • Los Angeles, which promised a car-free 2028 Summer Olympics, is reserving 369 miles of roadway specifically for athletes, coaches and officials. (CBS)
  • Two L.A. cemeteries spent $500,000 to lobby California lawmakers in Sacramento to halt an L.A. bike lane project. (L.A. Times)
  • Charlotte sales tax growth is flat, endangering future transit projects. (WFAE)
  • The Houston Metro is proposing as-yet-unspecified service hour cuts to deal with a budget shortfall. (Chronicle)
  • Denver’s Regional Transportation District launched a new strategic initiative called Building a Better RTD. (Mass Transit)
  • Lexington, Kentucky started fining drivers who park in bike lanes. (Herald-Leader)
  • New Delhi built a world-class subway system larger than New York City’s for less than the cost of one NYC subway line. (NY Times)
  • The Chinese city of Chongqing opened a farmers market next to a subway station. (China Daily)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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