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Today's Headlines

How Do Tuesday’s Headlines Poll?

The Times is Times-ing again, ignoring the life-and-death ramifications of bike lanes in favor of the political fallout.
12:01 AM EDT on September 1, 2026
How Do Tuesday’s Headlines Poll?
Does it matter whether bike lanes are really DEI when a driver kills a loved one? Alextredz
  • The New York Times devoted 2,000 words to bike lanes and the politicians who ridicule them, never once considering whether they make streets and all of their users safer.
  • The Trump administration is appealing a federal court ruling barring it from withholding funds for a $16 billion Hudson River rail tunnel. (Trains)
  • The U.S. DOT is weakening rules governing fuel economy for heavy-duty commercial trucks. (E&E News)
  • West Coast leaders from British Columbia to Baja are looking to create the infrastructure for electric semi trucks along Interstate 5, one of the busiest freight corridors in the country. (Government Technology)
  • A motorist drove onto a sidewalk in Fort Collins during the popular Tour de Fat parade, killing one person and injuring five others. (Coloradoan)
  • Austin is seeking public input on East Riverside Drive, a major thoroughfare between to highways that will host five future light rail stations. (KVUE)
  • As in many places, cyclists in Minnesota are worried about getting doored. (Star Tribune)
  • New automated cameras in Philadelphia started warning Route 13 speeders on Monday and will start issuing tickets after 60 days. (Inquirer)
  • Pittsburgh’s annual Pedal PGH fundraiser drew 3,000 people. (WPXI)
  • Northern Virginia voters will decide on a 1% sales tax for schools and transit in November. (Mercury)
  • Dollywood holds lessons for urbanists due to its roots in East Tennessee history and culture. (Fast Company)
  • Even though it’s good policy, Sarasota residents are not happy about having to pay for parking at night and on Sundays. (Herald-Tribune)
  • A Florida Uber driver was cleared of stealing $3,000 worth of cinnamon rolls bound for a farmers market. (Local 10)
  • Why don’t people complaining about high housing costs in the city just move out to the middle of nowhere? McSweeney’s wonders, satirically.
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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