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Friday’s Headlines Slow Down

Driving over the speed limit doesn't even save much time, according to a new study.
12:01 AM EDT on July 17, 2026
Friday’s Headlines Slow Down
Photo: Dan TD
  • Not only is speeding wasteful and dangerous, it only saves the average driver less than a minute off their commute. (Yahoo!)
  • The U.S. DOT has removed bike lanes and speed cameras from its list of best practices that have been shown to reduce crashes and save lives. (NPR)
  • A long article in tech magazine Noema argues that driverless cars save lives even if most people don’t perceive them as safe.
  • People who work from home one day a week drive more than full-time commuters, while those who work from home at least three days a week drive less. (Science Direct)
  • A Democratic bill would provide $205 billion over five years for high-speed rail projects. (Streetsblog USA)
  • Distracted driving declined 14 percent after Iowa passed a law banning the use of mobile devices while driving. (Government Technology)
  • A new depot is essential to the success of Austin’s light rail line. (Metro Magazine)
  • Video of police stopping a Black Pennsylvania teen for jaywalking went viral. (Patriot-News)
  • The last streetcar bridge in Washington, D.C. will be torn down, allowing the National Park Service to reopen a trail that’s been closed due to falling debris. (WTOP)
  • Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava wants to slash bus service and future transit projects to close a budget cap. (Herald; paywall)
  • The Milwaukee County Transit System is facing 25 percent bus service cuts. (Urban Milwaukee)
  • Bike traffic in Paris increased by 240 percent between 2018 and 2023. (Momentum Mag)
  • Some Southeast Asian cities are organized around rivers rather than roads. (Arch Daily)
  • Toronto is integrating bikeshare and public transit. (Cities Today)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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