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Thursday’s Headlines Got DOGE’d

The mere mention of "equity" was enough for Sean Duffy to cancel a Biden bike lane program.
12:01 AM EDT on July 9, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines Got DOGE’d
Photo: Adam Fagen
  • Bike lanes are now “DEI,” according to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who announced plans to divert $1.7 billion the Biden administration earmarked for bike lanes to roads and bridges instead. (The New Republic)
  • More frequent and intense heat waves are going to make roads more expensive to build and repair. (NPR)
  • Union Pacific’s greed and a lack of political leadership in Salt Lake City are threatening to kill the Rio Grande Plan, an east-west rail corridor. (Building Salt Lake)
  • The head of the Jacksonville Transportation Authority is retiring after 13 years as CEO. (Metro Magazine)
  • The Indianapolis city council approved higher motor vehicle registration fees to pay for road repairs, but Mayor Joe Hogsett could veto the measure. (Star)
  • Why is Seattle’s transit wayfinding system so confusing? (PubliCola)
  • Chattanooga is installing LIDAR cameras at intersections to identify crashes and dangerous traffic patterns as part of its Vision Zero plan. (News Channel 9)
  • A ridership surge led Oklahoma City to extend its fare-free pilot program until August 20. (News 9)
  • Two elected officials from the northern Twin Cities suburbs argue that light rail would bring more economic development along the Blue Line than bus rapid transit. (MinnPost)
  • Cycling is getting more popular in New Delhi, a city where bikes were once viewed as a mere stopgap to a scooter or a car. (Monocle)
  • Barriers to transit access for disabled riders leave almost 3 million UK residents unable to work, according to a new report. (The Guardian)
  • The UK’s likely next prime minister, former Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, took over the metro area’s privately run transit system in 2023 and made major improvements, including an all-day flat fare and better on-time performance. (New York Times)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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