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Thursday’s Headlines Don’t Bode Well

Even Europe is not producing enough clean energy to save itself from climate change.
12:01 AM EDT on June 25, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines Don’t Bode Well
Dustin Phillips
  • At the same time that human-driven climate change is contributing to an epic heat wave in much of Europe (Yale Environment 360), a new report suggests that European manufacturers have the capacity to double the number of electric vehicles they produce, cutting oil imports by 67 million barrels (Clean Technica).
  • Senate Democrats are aiming to use the Build America 250 Act as leverage to stop the Trump administration from meddling in future transportation projects. (Streetsblog USA)
  • Gary Nelson is no fan of automobile-era transportation planning, but argues that President Eisenhower’s pay-as-you go approach to the national highway system in the 1950s may have saved the U.S. economy from collapsing under a pile of debt the 1970s.
  • Walt Disney originally meant for Epcot to be a fully functioning town based on the City Beautiful and Garden Cities movements. (A Rabbit’s Foot)
  • Some red-state cities like San Antonio, St. Petersburg, Salt Lake City and Boise found ways around the Trump administration’s anti-LGBTQ ban on rainbow crosswalks. (Planetizen)
  • California is looking to data centers to secure revenue for a high-speed rail line between San Francisco and Los Angeles. (Newsweek)
  • In related news, Caltrans is spending $11 billion to widen a Bay Area freeway that might be underwater by the time the project is finished. (Streetsblog SF)
  • During the World Cup, Seattle smashed transit and bikeshare ridership records set during the Seahawks’ Super Bowl parade earlier this year. (The Urbanist)
  • Boston officials are having second thoughts about a center-lane bus rapid transit line on Blue Hill Avenue and are considering an Orange Line subway extension instead. (NBC Boston)
  • A recent panel of business leaders discussing Atlanta’s transportation future focused on micromobility, autonomous vehicles and air taxis, but neglected transit and old-fashioned walking and biking altogether. (Metro Atlanta CEO)
  • Mesa approved a car-light, transit-oriented Culdesac mixed-use development similar to the one that’s thrived in nearby Tempe. (ABC 15)
  • The longest protected bike lane in Columbus, Ohio, on North Fourth Street, is expected to be finished next month. (Underground)
  • Knoxville has plans for safety improvements on Broadway, but they weren’t implemented before a crash killed two pedestrians and the driver on Monday. (WATE)
  • London has a plan to quicken buses that currently average about the same speed as a horse and carriage. (Centre for Cities)
  • Glasgow committed to creating more than 30 miles of safe walking and biking infrastructure over the next six years to fill in gaps in the existing network. (Smart Cities World)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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