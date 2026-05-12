Not For Granite: New Hampshire Man Isn’t Laughing At Anti-Cyclist Comments From State Elected Official
A voter sent this letter to state Rep. Thomas Walsh, but he speaks for all of us.
By Bob Manley
12:05 AM EDT on May 12, 2026
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