How Intercity Bus Lines Are Rebranding To Attract New Riders

State governments are stepping up efforts to attract new riders to intercity bus services, using catchy names, rolling out new apps and websites, and touting the ride’s enjoyment — all to shake the perception that bus travel is only a last resort.

Bold moves by state-operated bus lines are a major story in U.S. intercity bus travel, a sector most known for commercial lines like Flixbus, Greyhound, and Trailways, along with large public systems like Colorado’s Bustang, Ohio’s GoBus, and Virginia Breeze. These providers have filled mobility gaps faster and cheaper than new train services, combining federal and state funds to connect smaller and mid-sized communities to big cities and the national bus network.

But attracting reluctant travelers to take the bus is no simple task. Bus lines must do more than provide comfortable, safe, and on-time rides when memories of unpleasant trips long ago and fear of being judged for riding the bus still hhold sway.

The solution? Make a compelling case that you’re offering something new and different.

“Engaging people around the idea that bus travel is an attractive lifestyle choice is making a world of difference,” says Brian Antolin, CEO of Metrolane. “States have the flexibility to use federal funds for high-quality marketing, which is making possible their big push for new riders.”

What’s in a Name? Plenty

Today, old practice of merely assigning each bus departure a unique schedule number has given way to the creation of catchy names for each route.

North Carolina is a standout in this regard, having the new “Wave Rider” linking Raleigh to the coast — a name that evokes a festive, beach-bound bus with surfboards in tow. The state also has the “Pirates’ Passage” (Greenville to Jacksonville, FL), which has the ring of a popular Disney attraction, and the “Coastal Plains Connector” (Norfolk, VA to Myrtle Beach) among its eleven named routes.

Virginia Breeze’s “Valley Flyer” and “Highlands Rhythm” – linking Blacksburg and Bristol to the nation’s capital, respectively — have names that suggest movement and motion. So does the “Tidewater Current” linking Virginia Beach to Richmond and Harrisonburg, which launched this month. Virginia Breeze even set a ridership record last autumn.

California takes a different approach, combining bus and train services into a single, easy-to-remember brand name. The recently unveiled “Gold Runner” focuses on Amtrak trains linking the Bay Area and the San Joaquin Valley, supported by bus connections. The name conjures history, adventure, and urgency. It replaces the old “San Joaquins” moniker, which likely didn’t resonate with people who didn’t start or end their trip in the Valley, such as the many Los Angeles to Oakland travelers who make bus-to-train transfers.

Ohio’s Go Bus is using public transit’s playbook by giving each line a color as part of its big statewide expansion in March. A passenger can catch, for example, the Blue, Orange, and Red lines. The colors may not have deep symbolism, but the Red Line does serve Oxford, the home of the Miami University RedHawks. Colorado’s Bustang names routes by direction from Denver: the West Line goes to Grand Junction, the South Line to Colorado Springs, and so on.

In the Pacific Northwest, Travel Washington highlights agriculture by naming routes like the “Apple” and “Grape” lines. It also offers a seafood-themed “Dungeness” line from Seattle to the Olympic Peninsula. The “Wheat” line launching this spring, connects Spokane, Pasco, and Coeur d’Alene. The “Apple” line’s mascot is a cheerful green apple.

Answering Questions about Quality

Among the biggest hesitations people have about bus travel is the fear of long, mundane trips. To combat this, states are testing out new apps and website strategies.

Virginia Breeze has an attractive color photo of each community it serves, coupled with a summary of local attractions.

Bustang features an eye-catching map that displays the Interstate Highways (e.g., I-70) that each major route follows. Travelers who are less familiar with geography benefit from this clarity.

Travel Washington showcases why the ride is memorable, highlighting a “beautiful ferry ride” connection across Puget Sound and the scenic vistas through the large windows.

The GoBus website has a professionally produced video and soothing audio messages that highlight the eco-friendly aspects of bus travel.

Bus lines have a long way to go before having brands as familiar as Amtrak, which is widely known for the Acela, Downeaster, and Pacific Surfliner. Matching the success of airlines in branding different types of service, like American Airlines’ Flagship First and United’s Polaris, is also a long way off.

But the progress of state bus lines shedding bus travel’s stodgy image is an exciting trend. You might even impress your friends if you tell them you’re rolling in on the Wave Rider. A rising tide of innovation is enticing many travelers to give bus travel another try.