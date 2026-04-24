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Friday’s Headlines Thrive With Women in Charge

Mayors like Barcelona's Ada Colau, Montreal's Valerie Plante and Anne Hidalgo in Paris transformed their cities.
12:01 AM EDT on April 24, 2026
Friday’s Headlines Thrive With Women in Charge
Paris isn’t only great because it’s a “15-minute city”; it’s great because it maximizes opportunities for residents to meet each other and find joy in their day-to-day lives. Photo: DiscoA340
  • In several major cities, mayors are taking public space once dedicated to cars and rededicating it to people and bikes. They also have something else in common: Many of them are women. (The Guardian)
  • Benches are vanishing from train stations, sidewalks, parks and other public spaces. (Places Journal)
  • David Zipper interviewed a historian specializing in transportation who says cities like New York are right to be skeptical of robotaxis. Just as automakers once promised flying cars and smart highways that were just a few years away, there’s no guarantee that self-driving cars will succeed, despite the hype. (CityLab)
  • Pete Saunders suggests turning state and federal highways that serve as major arterial roads through cities into pedestrian- and bike-friendly boulevards. (The Corner Side Yard)
  • Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy wants cities and states to widen their roads, as if that were a real solution to traffic congestion. (Streetsblog USA)
  • Green tram tracks that run along grass rather than concrete help keep cities cooler. (The Conversation)
  • Bikes are less likely to be stolen on steep streets. (International Journal of Sustainable Transportation)
  • Miami’s bus network redesign is frustrating riders, leading to a decline in ridership. (Herald)
  • Houston is turning seven blocks of Main Street into a walkable Santa Monica-style promenade. (Islands)
  • A Colorado bill would remove conservative areas from a special tax district that’s raising revenue for the Front Range passenger rail line. (Sun)
  • Delaware and New Jersey are increasingly using cameras to catch speeding drivers. (WHYY)
  • Local governments in the Research Triangle are making significant progress on their sustainability goals, but there’s only so much they can do alone. (Indy Week)
  • When it comes to bikes, Davis, California is the Amsterdam of the U.S. (Urban Cycling Institute)
  • Richmond has a new bike lane sweeper named “Baby Broom.” (Axios)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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